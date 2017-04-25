Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Zurich Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Zurich Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

Remember, this week is a team event, with two-man teams playing foursomes (or alternate shot) for Rounds 1 and 3, and four-ball for Rounds 2 and 4. A cut will be made after two rounds to the low 35 teams and ties.

From picks to win to sleeper options to players to avoid, here are some names for you to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

• • •

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer. Palmer is ranked 12th in strokes gained: tee to green this season and Spieth is obviously one of the best putters in the game. Really liked what I’ve seen out of Palmer the last two weeks. These two Texans will mesh well together. They also play the same ball, a Titleist Pro V1x.

Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer. Palmer is ranked 12th in strokes gained: tee to green this season and Spieth is obviously one of the best putters in the game. Really liked what I’ve seen out of Palmer the last two weeks. These two Texans will mesh well together. They also play the same ball, a Titleist Pro V1x. Also like: Rickie Fowler/Jason Day and Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose. The first pair is obvious, as Fowler is near the top of his game right now and Day is getting back into a rhythm now that his mom’s cancer prognosis looks good. Stenson is searching at the moment, but I have to believe he’s close to figuring it out. He’ll play with Rose, who is arguably the best player in the field on this course. Also, something about the Daniel Berger/Thomas Pieters pairing keeps sticking out at me.

Rickie Fowler/Jason Day and Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose. The first pair is obvious, as Fowler is near the top of his game right now and Day is getting back into a rhythm now that his mom’s cancer prognosis looks good. Stenson is searching at the moment, but I have to believe he’s close to figuring it out. He’ll play with Rose, who is arguably the best player in the field on this course. Also, something about the Daniel Berger/Thomas Pieters pairing keeps sticking out at me. Sleeper: Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays. Finau played some of his best golf of the season last week in Texas, and Summerhays has been solid the last month or so. Summerhays will really take advantage of Finau’s drives in alternate shot.

Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays. Finau played some of his best golf of the season last week in Texas, and Summerhays has been solid the last month or so. Summerhays will really take advantage of Finau’s drives in alternate shot. Fade: Bryson DeChambeau/Rory Sabbatini. It’s not that I don’t believe in Bryson, I just don’t think he and Sabbatini will mesh well enough together to contend.

• • •

Kevin Casey