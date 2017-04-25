Lexi Thompson expected to comment on video rules changes Wednesday

Lexi Thompson Tuesday competed at the Celebrity Shootout played at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

She did not speak with media but is expected to talk about the new video-related golf rules changes at a news conference Wednesday for the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout Presented by JTBC.

She participated in a four-hole shootout with and ESPN’s Chris Berman as her playing partner.

Thompson and Berman won at 1-under.

They defeated a New Orleans Saints team of Sean Payton and fullback John Kuhn and another team made up of Saints running back Mark Ingram and former LSU and NFL quarterback Matt Flynn.

– Sheldon Mickles, The (Baton Rouge, La.) Advocate