Zurich Classic’s team format adds intrigue to the PGA Tour’s post-Masters slate

(Note: This story appeared in the April 24, 2017 issue of Golfweek.)

The PGA Tour shuffles its storylines from week to week, giving us different champions and new tales to tell, which always is refreshing. But format-wise, there is an all-too-familiar sameness to the drumbeat.

As in, let’s gather 132 or 156 very good players, depending on hours of available daylight, and march them to the first tee Thursday morning for 72 holes of stroke-play competition. Best score wins.

If there was a criticism regarding golf’s glorious return to the Olympics after more than a century’s absence last summer, it centered on format: 72 holes of medal play. Same ol’, same ol’ …

This week’s Zurich Classic has dared to be different. There has been tournament golf in New Orleans dating to 1938, when the Greater New Orleans Open was staged at City Park Golf Course, but to stand out from the crowd in this “Masters hangover” portion of the Tour schedule, the tournament moved to a two-man team format.

As a result, players are reinvigorated to show up and compete, and the tournament has been infused with energy. Strike up the jazz band. Consider this: Post-Masters, only one top-15 player from the Official World Golf Ranking teed it up between the RBC Heritage and Valero Texas Open (that being No. 15 Patrick Reed, who played in San Antonio). The new-look Zurich boasts six of the world’s top nine in its field (Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler), and 13 of the top 25.

“Just look at the players who are playing who haven’t played that event in the past,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “I think that a team format, team play, is a big part of this game, it always has been. You look at the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, World Cup, Solheim Cup, and it’s something the players love to participate in.

“The ability to choose who you’re going to play with, and for that week to look different than any other week, I think it’s going to be interesting to see – really interesting to see – what happens at the Zurich Classic.”

Top tandems in the 80-team field include Day-Fowler, the Olympic gold-silver pairing of Rose-Stenson and the formidable Japanese team of Matsuyama and Hideto Tanihara, who made a terrific run at the recent WGC-Match Play. Jordan Spieth took on fellow Texan Ryan Palmer as a partner. Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes are a team, as are Presidents Cup teammates Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen. Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly – combined age 100 – will join forces. Brooks Koepka will team with his younger brother, Chase, who has tried to earn a card in Europe. And several teams will comprise college teammates, such as Justin Thomas-Bud Cauley (Alabama), Chris Kirk-Brendon Todd (Georgia) and Billy Horschel-Matt Every (Florida).

Teams will use a foursomes (alternate-shot) format in Rounds 1 and 3, and best-ball in Rounds 2 and 4. The field will be cut to low 35 teams and ties after Friday’s play. In the case of a tie following 72 holes, a playoff would ensue at the 18th hole using the better-ball format.

The Tour has conducted 61 two-player team events in its history but not for decades, the last being the 1981 Walt Disney World National Team Championship captured by Vance Heafner and Mike Holland.

In addition to excitement regarding a new format, there’s a great deal at stake this week at TPC New Orleans, too. Each winning team member will be credited with an official PGA Tour victory, earning a two-year exemption that goes along with it. Winners also will receive 400 FedEx Cup points apiece (splitting the usual share of first and second place) and each will earn a seven-figure payday: $1,022,400.

The champions also will get invitations to next month’s Players, August’s PGA Championship and January’s SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. For a tournament that is sure to be rooted in a lot of fun, there are some significant perks on the table.

“There’s a bunch of stuff at stake,” said Cameron Tringale, who will team up with Patrick Rodgers, each of whom still is chasing that elusive first Tour victory. Maybe they’ll earn it together. “You want to win. You want to have fun, but playing good is fun. Just slapping it around with a buddy and not playing good, that wouldn’t be fun for me.”

Face it: This is a sleepy time of year in the Tour schedule. A great major just wrapped up, the Players remains a few weeks away and the next major (U.S. Open at Erin Hills) isn’t until June. To stand out, Zurich had to dare to be something different.

“I think that it’s indisputable that the event has progressed in the number of players, quality players, and it’s got some uniqueness now in its home market,” Monahan said. “Hopefully that will really help the event.”