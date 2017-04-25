PHOTOS: Masters champion Sergio Garcia's green jacket tour

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Since winning the Masters at Augusta National, Sergio Garcia has taken his green jacket to a variety of places, from New York City to a Barcelona-Real Madrid game.
(Note: This story appeared in the April 24, 2017 issue of Golfweek.) The PGA Tour shuffles its storylines (…)
Redvanly’s latest clothing offerings, launched this month, include several men’s polos that showcase the company’s (…)
Surely this is not what the marketing minds at Bridgestone and TaylorMade had in mind. Tiger Woods has not played a competitive round (…)
Now THIS is funny! This week’s Zurich Classic will feature two-player teams competing in foursomes and four-ball formats. Before (…)
The USGA and R&A have issued a new Decision on the Rules of Golf to limit the use of video evidence. The new Decision 34-3/10, (…)
Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Zurich Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help. Remember, this (…)
With free lessons at 27 venues nationwide, Topgolf will recognize National Golf Day this week by giving back to the community and trying (…)
Here is a recap of the 2017 Mountain West Championship, which concluded Sunday and was played at Omni Tucson (Ariz.) (…)
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll began life as a married couple with a honeymoon at a $14,000-a-night Caribbean resort, the Irish Sun (…)
Here is a recap of the 2017 Big 12 Championship, which concluded Sunday at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah: FULL (…)
