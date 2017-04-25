Fresh polos highlight Redvanly's new line of modern athletic wear

Redvanly’s latest clothing offerings, launched this month, include several men’s polos that showcase the company’s commitment to athletes, including golfers.

The polos may feature new designs, but they still are made with Redvanly’s go-to fabric, a Tencel, polyester and elastane blend that is comfortable while offering performance. The Tencel and polyester combine to provide moisture-wicking, and the elastane allows for stretch and ease of motion.

Here is a look at some of the new polos:

Baltic Polo (pictured above)

Designed with contrast tipped sleeves and subtle yet sophisticated color detail, the Baltic Polo features a three-button-placket front closure. Available in white/sky blue and white/periwinkle. Price: $92

• • •

Estee Polo

Designed with unique contrasting color panels on both sides and sleeves, the Estee Polo features a three-button-placket front closure. Available in sky blue/white, taupe/white and mint/white. Price: $92.

• • •

Lugar Polo

The Lugar Polo features two-tone color detail creating an understated look and refined style. Features a three-button-placket front closure. Available in white sky/blue, white/mint and white/periwinkle. Price: $92.

• • •

Degraw Polo

The Degraw is a classic and crisp polo that features a colored three-button-placket front closure, contrast tipped sleeves and collar detail. Available in white/sky blue, white/mint and white/periwinkle. Price: $87.

• • •

Hicks Polo

The Hicks Polo features sharp contrasting color detail, providing an understated look that doesn’t sacrifice on performance. Features a three-button-placket front closure. Available in white/sky blue and white/perwinkle. Price: $92.