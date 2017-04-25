South Florida wins AAC men's title in wire-to-wire fashion

Here is a recap of the American Athletic Conference Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla., which concluded Tuesday:

TEAM CHAMPION: South Florida never trailed, shooting 5-over 857 and winning by 15 shots over Houston and Cincinnati. South Florida’s Cristian DiMarco, son of former PGA Tour player Chris DiMarco, led the way for the Bulls by finishing second at 1 under. South Florida also got a T-3 finish from Florida Southern transfer Jimmy Jones, son of the late Dawn Coe-Jones, who played on the LPGA and died last November. The Bulls have now won three of the past four AAC titles, including two straight. The victory also continues USF’s solid play the last month, which has included a win at the Old Waverly Collegiate and a fourth at the Wolfpack Spring Open. The Bulls were below .500 before those events, but are now safely above that mark – not that it matters now, anyway, as the Bulls are conference champs.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Houston’s Michael Perras beat DiMarco in a playoff after both players shot 1-under 212.

QUOTABLE: “We’ve had a little bit of a disappointing year, to be quite honest, but we’ve played really well this month of April. We were below the .500 number heading into Mississippi State’s event and won there, and went up and played solid at N.C. State and got above .500 for the first time all year. … That gave us a lot of confidence and what they put together the last three days on that golf course (Innisbrook) – the wind was blowing, it was firm and fast, it’s a PGA Tour golf course – I’m extremely proud of the guys.” – USF head coach Steve Bradley

CHIP SHOTS: UCF was in line to finish second, but Donnie Trosper signed an incorrect scorecard and was disqualified from the final round, so the Knights had to count a 78 and finished fourth at 25 over. But the Knights, ranked 46th by Golfstat entering the event, will make an NCAA regional. … So will Houston, which is ranked 54th. … For Cincinnati it will be close, it just depends on how high its T-2 finish moves the Bearcats, who played their way above .500, up from No. 87. The magic number is around 68. … SMU, below .500, will not be eligible for a regional.