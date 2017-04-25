USGA, R&A implement rule change to limit use of video review

The USGA and R&A have issued a new Decision on the Rules of Golf to limit the use of video evidence. The new Decision 34-3/10, effectively immediately, puts in place two standards for the rules committees to limit the use of video. The first standard limits evidence that cannot be reasonably seen by the naked eye. The second relies on reasonable judgement to determine a specific location when applying the rules.

The two governing bodies have also established a working group of LPGA, PGA Tour, European Tour, Ladies European Tour and PGA of America representatives to being a “comprehensive review of broader video issues that arise in televised competitions, including viewer call-ins.”

Examples of the naked eyes standard include when a player unknowingly brushes several grains of sand while taking a backswing. This, of course, happened to Anna Nordqvist last summer at the U.S. Women’s Open during a playoff against Brittany Lang. Nordqvist ultimately lost the championships.

Another example might be if a player struck the ball more than once in the course of a single stroke.

Reasonable judgement is required when players determine a spot, position, line area, distance or other location. This includes replacing a ball that has been marked on the green, a situation that caused considerable angst for Lexi Thompson at the ANA Inspiration.

The committee will be considering the following to establish reasonable judgement: 1) the actions of the player and the context in which they were taken; 2) the player’s explanation 3) information from other who were there; 4) how far off they were in picking the location.

It’s unclear if this would’ve helped Thompson’s situation. Thompson is expected to address the media for the first time since the ANA on Wednesday at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout in Irving, Texas.

The change comes in the wake of Thompson receiving a four-shot penalty while leading the ANA Inspiration in early April, the first women’s major championship of the year. The 22-year-old American mis-marked her ball before a short putt on the 17th green in the third round, and a television viewer spotted it and called in the violation the next day. Thompson was given a two-shot penalty for mis-marking her ball on the green and an additional two-shot penalty for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Thompson’s penalty was assessed during the fourth round as Thompson had a commanding lead, knocking her down the leaderboard. She eventually lost a playoff to So Yeon Ryu. Thompson said after the round that she didn’t realize she had moved the ball and that she was not trying to gain an advantage. Thompson has not spoken about the ruling since.

Many fans and players were aghast at the ruling, and the controversy of having a viewer make such an impact on an event reached beyond normal LPGA coverage and took off on social media.

In past years, the option of assessing the two-shot penalty for signing an incorrect card was not an option, and Thompson would have been disqualified. The USGA softened the rule in 2016, allowing a tournament committee to assess a penalty instead of enforcing a disqualification if the player didn’t know they were guilty of a rules violation when they signed the card.

Call-in violations coming after a player signs a scorecard are nothing new. One of the earliest such penalties came at Paul Azinger’s expense in the 1991 Doral-Ryder Open. While addressing his ball in a water hazard, Azinger kicked away a small rock. The violation was spotted by a television viewer and called in the next morning. Azinger, who later said he had intended to gain no advantage and didn’t even realize he had broken a rule, was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.

“I didn’t argue the rule, nor did I think the call-in should have been ignored,” Azinger told Golfweek on Monday after the USGA announced it planned a rules change. “You can’t ignore that. … The penalty has to be assessed if it’s caught by a call-in viewer – 100 percent. I hope that never changes. …

“I don’t see how you cannot take call-ins as long as the tournament is underway. Nobody wants to make the mistake, have it spotted – especially in a Twitter or social-media generation – and then have to deal with the brunt of that if they were to go on to win.”

Azinger, a 12-time PGA Tour and major champion who has gone on to work in television, said he hoped that if violations are spotted before the end of a tournament that rules officials will give the proper penalty strokes. As for adding two additional penalty shots for signing an incorrect scorecard, as the LPGA did in the Thompson case, Azinger said those strokes should not have been necessary.

“They could have just added two shots to her score, and not the extra two, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” the 2008 U.S. Ryder Cup captain said. “But they decided to give her two for signing an incorrect score and two for making a mistake, which just looked so bad. …

“She didn’t even know she made the breach. Of course she signed the incorrect card. She signed the correct card. It was made incorrect because of the breach that she was unaware of.”

– Martin Kaufmann and Jason Lusk contributed to this report