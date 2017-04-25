Wichita State holds off Illinois State for Missouri Valley men's title

Here is a recap of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Cog Hill’s Dubsdread Course in Lemont, Ill., which concluded Tuesday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Wichita State entered the final round leading Illinois State by just a shot, but then shot 7-over 295 – and its four counting scorers played the final four holes in a combined even par – to finish at 19 over. The Shockers beat the Redbirds by five shots, good for their 15th conference title in the last 21 years. Yannik Emmert, at 3 over, finished second for Wichita State while teammates Grant Bennett, Jacob Bishop and Conrad Welcher all finished in the top 8.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Illinois State’s Trey Wallace shot 70-75-73 to finish at 2 over and win medalist honors by a shot. He’ll head to an NCAA regional as an individual.

CHIP SHOTS: Emmert was named the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year. … No other teams from the MVC will advance to regionals.