Texas edges Oklahoma State to continue Big 12 Championship win streak

Here is a recap of the 2017 Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan., which concluded Wednesday:

TEAM CHAMPION: Texas and Oklahoma State were tied after 54 holes, but it was the Cowboys who took a six-shot lead at one point in Wednesday’s final round. But Texas rallied, its counting scorers for the final round combining to shoot 5 under on Prairie Dunes’ final two holes, and the Longhorns finished at 48-over 1,168, a shot better than the Cowboys, ranked fifth by Golfweek. Juniors Scottie Scheffler and Doug Ghim tied for second at 8 over for the 14th-ranked Longhorns. Scheffler, who had a chance to win the medal but closed with a 73, made the Big 12 title-clinching putt on the 18th green. UCLA transfer Spencer Soosman and sophomore Steven Chervony each contributed 68s at some point during the championship. The victory marks Texas’ fifth straight Big 12 title, and also the team’s first win of this spring.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Kansas senior Chase Hanna birdied four of his final six holes, and after a closing bogey by Scheffler, Hanna captured medalist honors by a shot at 7 over. Hanna, who followed a first-round 78 with rounds of 69-70-70, is Kansas’ first conference medalist since Slade Adams tied for first at the 1995 Big 8 Championship. Hanna is also the first outright conference medalist for Kansas since Matt Gogel won the 1991 Big 8 title.

QUOTABLES: “We suddenly have some great chemistry on our team. It has been a build all year long, we have had some incredible things happen and some things the guys have had to overcome. After losing Beau Hossler last year and revamping this team, these guys have had to assume a lot of pressure because we have won four Big 12s in a row. So to come in here to Prairie Dunes, a great golf course, incredible circumstances and difficult conditions, I’m really, really proud of our guys.” – Texas head coach John Fields

“It was a fun day. I played solid golf. My big goal was just to not post a double bogey because that is what has killed me the last couple of days. It is a tournament that we always look forward to every year and to come out on top is pretty fun.” – Hanna

CHIP SHOTS: Why were the scores so high? The culprit was wind. Sustained winds hovered above 20 mph for much of the week and gusts topped 40 mph at times. … Kansas’ third-place finish is its best finish at Big 12s since 2000. … Zach Bauchou (fourth) and Viktor Hovland (T-6) were the two Oklahoma State players in the top 10. Hovland is just a freshman. … Oklahoma sophomore Brad Dalke, in his first start since the Masters, was tied for the 54-hole lead before a closing 80. Still, Dalke tied for ninth. … In addition to Texas, which earns the Big 12’s automatic NCAA regional bid, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Baylor, Kansas and Texas Tech all will make regionals. Iowa State, ranked 48th by Golfstat entering Big 12s, could make it, assuming the Cyclones don’t drop outside the magic number (55 right now) after a ninth-place showing at Prairie Dunes.