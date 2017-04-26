Cal Poly captures Big West women's title for first time

Here is the recap of the 2017 Big West Conference Championship at Oak Quarry Golf Club in Riverside, Calif., which concluded Tuesday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Cal Poly won the Big West title for the first time despite a 12-over final round. The Mustangs held on to beat defending champion UC Riverside by a shot and conference favorite UC Davis, winner of the Big West from 2010 to ’15, by seven.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Martina Edberg of Cal State-Fullerton won the individual medal at 6-under 210, a shot ahead of Jakeishya Le of UC Riverside. Edberg also won the Big West medal in 2014.

QUOTABLE: “We came out on fire this morning with birdies early on from everyone. Midway through the day, things slowed down. Nerves set in and Riverside starting making birdies and an eagle. Our team kept its composure, kept hitting fairways and greens and came through with what was needed. I’m very proud of them all and excited to represent Cal Poly and the Big West Conference at the NCAA regionals in a couple of weeks.” – Cal Poly head coach Sofie Aagaard

CHIP SHOTS: No other team from the Big West will head to regionals. Edberg will advance to regionals as an individual. … Hawaii finished third thanks to a 4-over closing round, third best on the day.