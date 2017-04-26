Callaway Customs offers personalized drivers, wedges, balls

Maybe green is not your color? Starting today, when it comes to buying a Callaway GBB Epic or GBB Epic Sub Zero driver – both of which come standard with green trim – that is no longer a problem. The company is re-launching Callaway Customs, a service that allows golfers to personalize their gear.

Originally, Callaway Customs let players add stamping and colorful paint fill on MD3 wedges, but now players can personalize Epic drivers as well as MD3 and Mack Daddy Forged wedges and buy personalized golf balls (Chrome Soft, Supersoft, Superhot and Warbird).

With the drivers, which each cost $550, golfers can to chose from eight colors and add them to two zones: the starburst-shaped area on the sole and the rail that encircles the back of the head.

Wedges can be customized with paint fill colors to seven areas, including the four weight ports behind the face and on the toe near the loft number. Players also can add either three- or 10-character stamping, or scattered stamping, to the back of the head. Customization adds $15-$45 to each wedge’s standard price.

Golf balls can be customized by adding up to three lines of type with as many as 20 characters per line, with any number on the ball between 00 and 99. They range in price from $17.99 to $39.99 per dozen.

Customized products can be created and purchased at callawaygolf.com/customs.