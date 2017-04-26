Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Cleveland State women win their 1st Horizon League title

Here is a recap of the 2017 Horizon League Championship at Mission Inn Resort’s Las Colinas Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., which concluded Tuesday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Cleveland State entered the Horizon League Championship as the fourth-ranked team in the conference. They ended it on top of the leaderboard, capturing the program’s first Horizon League title. The Vikings shot 64-over 928, two shots better than Youngstown State. Sophomore Rayna Oosterhuis finished second at 7-over 223 while freshman Kaylee Neumeister was sixth at 15-over 231.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Katlyn Shutt of Youngstown State won medalist honors by six shots with a 1-over-217 performance. She’ll head to an NCAA regional as an individual.

CHIP SHOTS: No other team will head to a regional, but Northern Kentucky did finish just seven shots back of Cleveland State while Oakland was 10 back.

