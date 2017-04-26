Jacksonville State comes back to win men's OVC title

Here is a recap of the 2017 OVC Championship, which concluded Wednesday at RTJ at the Shoals in Muscle Shoals, Ala.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Jacksonville State (2-over 866). A great comeback from the Gamecocks. Starting the final round eight back of Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State posted a 1-over 289 – the round of the day by eight shots – to make up the entire deficit and post a one-shot win. The Gamecocks were actually in fourth to start the day, but this final-round surge earns them their first conference title since 2014 and their sixth overall. The Gamecocks await NCAA Regionals.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Bo Hayes, Jacksonville State and Hunter Richardson, Tennessee-Martin (4-under 212). Co-medalists were named at this event, although the pair boast different resumes. Hayes, a senior, earned his first career college title with this win. Richardson, meanwhile, is medalist at this very tournament for the second straight year, has five wins overall in his junior season and boasts eight for his college career. Neither player held the lead heading into the day. Hayes came from six behind with a closing 72 while Richardson came from five back with a 73.

QUOTABLE: “The only thing we could hope for is go out and put our number up and see if it was good enough.” – Jacksonville State Head Coach James Hobbs

CHIP SHOTS: The Gamecocks had a pretty even spread of players. There was the winner, another golfer in the top 5 (Daniel Pico, T-4 at even par) and the remaining three finished between 11th and 18th. … Tennessee Tech’s Charles Seals, the 36-hole leader, closes in 9-over 81 to move from four ahead to a tie for fourth at even par. His team fell with him, as Tennessee Tech dropped three spots to T-6 at 26 over after a 28-over 316 to close. … Murray State, on the other hand, moved up three spots to solo fifth thanks to a 9-over 297 to close. … Southern-Illinois Edwardsville drops a spot to third at 6 over total after a closing 11-over 299. The good news is the team secured that spot by 18 shots, as fourth-place Tennessee-Martin was at 24 over.