USC’s Justin Suh sharpens body and mind as Trojans primed for national title run

A USC team that doesn’t vary much is seeing one of its most changed players taking charge.

The Trojans earned their second win of the spring April 9 with an 18-shot victory at the Western Intercollegiate. The triumph also was the first individual title of Justin Suh’s college career – the sophomore posted a 5-under 205 for a four-shot win at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.

The top-ranked Trojans are in position again to make a national title run after reaching the finals (2015) and semifinals (2016) in recent years. This spring USC has beaten 81 of the 84 teams it faced. A change in strategy, then, isn’t exactly in order.

“We’ve pretty much been going about the way we do things,” said Chris Zambri, USC’s coach.

Yet look closer: The Trojans are evolving a bit with Suh’s rise. The 19-year-old enters this week’s Pac-12 Championship on his hottest streak in college: T-3 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, T-11 at the Goodwin, victory at the Western Intercollegiate and a rise to No. 33 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Suh’s talent was never lacking – he qualified for last year’s U.S. Open and had four top-10 showings in college events – but this high level of consistency is new.

What’s changed? Plenty.

Zambri said Suh, of San Jose, Calif., has developed into one of the best tactical thinkers in college golf. Suh’s work with sports psychology consultant Kevin Sverduk, who counsels the team, has led him to be more free-flowing on the course.

Suh thinks he started to make the leap at the Gifford Collegiate in November. Months later, his fitness did, too.

When the 5-foot-10 Suh returned home for winter break, he realized he needed to change something. His family, especially older sister Hannah – who played four years on the women’s golf team at Cal – couldn’t help but notice he had gained some weight.

“(Hannah) basically told me, ‘Yeah, you got really fat,’ ” Suh said, with a laugh.

So when the younger brother got back to USC this spring, he committed to upping his fitness and losing weight. He started by watching portions, focusing on smaller meals and snacking

throughout the day. He boosted his activity starting in February, going beyond the team’s general Tuesday and Thursday training sessions by adding his own workouts three days a week.

All that effort has Suh down to a svelte 153 pounds. Before he started at USC, Suh tended to dread 36-hole days, sometimes suffering calf cramps during those marathons, but now the fatigue is gone and his self-belief is up.

“(With better fitness), you just have that extra confidence on the course,” Suh said.

Suh thinks the Trojans are the team to beat. If the sophomore keeps things up, USC’s national title hopes can’t help but soar.

At the very least, Suh can take pride knowing his coach is a big fan of his work.

“He’s really utilizing everything that is offered in order to become a better player,” Zambri said. “He’s kind of been a model player for us.”