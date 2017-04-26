UCLA, Lilia Vu dominate in victory at Pac-12 Women's Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 Pac-12 Championship, which concluded Wednesday at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.:

TEAM CHAMPION: UCLA (2-under 862). Well, that’s a way to make a statement. The Bruins began the spring having to adjust from the mid-season loss of Bronte Law, the reigning winner of the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M, as the Englishwoman turned pro. The first event post-Bronte produced a lowly 10th-place finish, but the team rebounded. A second followed at a UCLA home event and then consecutive wins before a runner-up showing at the Silverado Showdown. It all culminated, though, with this stunning performance, a 21-shot triumph at the Pac-12 Championship. The No. 6 Bruins led wire-to-wire and had the best round all three days. The team went into the final day with a seven-shot lead but increased it to a final total of 21 with a 1-under 287. This is the team’s fourth win of the season overall and its first Pac-12 title since 2006, which showed in head coach Carrie Forsyth’s emotional post-win address to her group.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Lilia Vu, UCLA (7-under 209). Out goes one superstar, in steps another. Vu made waves as a freshman in the 2015-16 season with a strong spring that boosted her to a final ranking of No. 3. But she had an up-and-down sophomore fall and had still never earned a college win heading into the Bruin Wave Invitational in late February. Oh, how things have changed since. Vu cruised to a six-shot victory Wednesday for her FOURTH consecutive win. Yes, fourth. Vu hasn’t stopped winning since capturing the Bruin Wave Invitational, and this one had to be extra special considering the tournament’s magnitude and the level of dominance. Vu, currently ranked seventh in the country this season, took control of this tournament with a 6-under 66 in Round 2 to open up a four-shot lead. A steady closing 72 (three birdies, three pars) was more than enough to seal this one.

QUOTABLE: “I’m so proud of you. … It’s just amazing what you’ve done with your games and your team chemistry, just playing as a team. … I’m so impressed.” – Forsyth, addressing her team and tearing up after the win

CHIP SHOTS: The Bruins actually had the top two finishers, with freshman Mariel Galdiano placing second. Bethany Wu (T-11, 6 over) and Erin Choi (14th, 7 over) also were Bruins that placed in the top 15. … Colorado, ranked 26th, still finishes second despite a closing 13-over 301, tied for fourth-worst round of the day in the 11-team field. … No. 10 USC, the defending champion, couldn’t keep up with rival UCLA. The Trojans finished fifth at 30 over, 32 shots back, but did match UCLA with a closing 287 to tie the round of the day. USC actually finished sixth at the 2015 Pac-12 Championship and went on to win its NCAA Regional and the stroke-play portion at the NCAA Championship. … Stanford, the top-ranked team in the field at No. 3, places third at 20 over. Cardinal freshman Andrea Lee, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2, finishes T-3 at 1 over. … The three players in the top 10 not named Vu and Lee finished as such: No. 4 Casey Danielson of Stanford (T-22, 12 over), No. 8 Haley Moore of Arizona (T-5, 3 over) and No. 10 Robynn Ree of USC (T-22, 12 over).