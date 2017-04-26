Denver rallies past South Dakota State for Summit League women's title

Here is a recap of the 2017 Summit League Championship at Arbor Links in Nebraska City, Neb., which concluded Tuesday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: When Denver trailed South Dakota State by two shots entering the final round, it was the first time the Pioneers trailed at the Summit League Championship since joining the league before the 2013-14 season. But a final-round, 5-over 293 was good enough for Denver to finish at 42-over 906 and beat the Jackrabbits by six shots. Denver has won four straight Summit League titles and 14 straight conference crowns overall.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: South Dakota State’s Megan Mingo shot 6-over 222 to beat Denver’s Jessica Carty by two shots.

QUOTABLE: “We played great today. Stressed me out a little bit but I told the girls I was still very confident that we were going to pull this through. They’re just gamers. … You could see that they loved the challenge.” – Denver head coach Lindsay Kuhle

CHIP SHOTS: All five of Denver’s golfers finished in the top 8. … South Dakota State is now ranked 67th by Golfstat and likely will narrowly miss out on a regional berth.