Padraig Harrington, Sergio Garcia make peace at Rory McIlroy's wedding

Everything – and we mean EVERYTHING – seems to be turning in Sergio Garcia’s favor.

All in this month, the Spaniard won the Masters in dramatic fashion, completed a beautiful honorary kick-off at El Clasico and has appeared to help quell a long-standing feud.

If you recall, Padraig Harrington spoke wth an Irish radio station following Garcia’s Masters win. The Irishman congratulated the 37-year-old on his long-awaited first major title and noted that Garcia had paid his dues.

But Harrington wasn’t going to sugarcoat his relationship with Garcia. Harrington freely spoke about the tension that has been present between the pair for many years, noting in particular that Garcia being “a very sore loser” in the past helped grow the antipathy.

But within two weeks, everything has changed. Harrington spoke with the Irish Golf Desk’s Brian Keogh and noted that his relationship with Garcia is no longer icy. In fact, just two weeks after those comments, the pair is in a terrific place.

“I would say to you that right now at this very moment, my relationship with Sergio is the best it has ever been,” Harrington told the Irish Golf Desk.

Wow. That’s a shocker right there. How’d this total turnaround arise?

Both players were present for the lavish Rory McIlroy-Erica Stoll wedding that occurred Saturday at Ashford Castle in Ireland.

In an incredible coincidence, the first person Harrington ran into at Ashford Castle was Garcia.

Talk about fate being cruel. Instead of a terribly awkward greeting, though, Harrington got a shockingly cordial chat in with Garcia.

“I have got to say that Sergio made it very easy. He was exceptionally good about it and was well-informed,” Harrington said. “He had looked into the detail of the interview and he had understood that I was actually saying, ‘Wow, hadn’t he served his time. He deserved this and you could see it.’ … I was delighted I didn’t have to explain myself.”

Respect, Sergio. And it appears the pair isn’t just thinking about the present.

Harrington also mentioned to the Irish Golf Desk that the duo is looking to keep building a good relationship into the future.

“We have decided that we will look going forward at our similarities and the good in each of us rather than any other way,” Harrington said. “We are in a great place. If anything, it has worked out for the better.”

And to top it off, Harrington also mentioned that he thinks Garcia would support him at the moment if the Irishman went for the 2020 European captaincy for the Ryder Cup.

Let’s see … major winner, being honorary guest for favorite soccer team, burying the hatchet on big feud, oh, and a wedding later this year with Angela Akins as the bride?

Yeah, things are going pretty well for Garcia.