Tom Gillis calls out Ben Crane over alleged unpaid (for now) $6,000 bet

Wagering plays a large role in golf. Just ask Michael Jordan.

So when a betting situation goes wrong involving a player on the PGA Tour – where the amount of money wagered can get quite high – matters aren’t going to be too civil.

Tom Gillis, a 48-year-old who took a job as a high school golf coach earlier this year after posting 188 career starts on the PGA Tour, took issue publicly Tuesday with Ben Crane, accusing the five-time PGA Tour winner of not paying out on a $6,000 bet.

Gillis’ public comment came via Twitter, and the message also included a snipe at Crane’s reputation for slow play.

@bencranegolf Not only do u STEAL players time on the course now your not paying off your bets. 6k on putting green. Minister wld b proud — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 25, 2017

Gillis certainly isn’t mincing words. Gillis did clarify his claims, though, stating that he wasn’t the one owed the money.

Just that. Lost 6k on putting green at Phoenix to my friend and won't pay. https://t.co/61R56g35Ob — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

That’s not the end of this, though. Gillis, naturally, got some comments on this one, and he posted several responses that either specified the alleged situation further, displayed his frustration or brought humor.

Highly doubt that's gonna happen. https://t.co/AHPL4uICAW — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

Not much of a story. One dude lost 6k and won't pay. He thinks he should get to play PING PONG to even it up. What's next a big wheel race? https://t.co/xpxXX9wwaM — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

45 minute putting contest https://t.co/SckLqUkVaU — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

Can't understand why my followers is going up. Hmmmm — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

Sorry. Once he gets his cash I'll tell ya. https://t.co/422CJX5yOz — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

No this is a person I've known since he was 14 who confided in me as to what to do. This was 2.5 months ago he lost. Accountability 😪 https://t.co/CF8I1RCtz3 — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

I just did handle it. https://t.co/59x2HsCdas — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

Gillis is a man of his word. It appears he did handle this alleged situation, as he noted this afternoon that it looks like Crane has gotten the message and will indeed pay up.

Because he wouldn't pay and was asked several times. Now he's paying tomorrow 👏👏👏 https://t.co/GPPXKYIlmm — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

Let’s be clear: These are Gillis’ words. There’s been no commentary from Crane on the situation. At this point, it’s Gillis alleging that Crane is not paying out, but it is just that: An allegation. There’s no true confirmation on this story yet.

Even with that, we’ll see if that supposed conclusion does indeed arrive Thursday. For now, though, Gillis has made one thing especially clear: If he thinks you messed with one of his friends, you’ll hear about it.

UPDATE (4:19 p.m. ET):

PGA Tour pro Charley Hoffman appears to be getting in commentary on Crane and paying wagers.