Texas-El Paso tops Charlotte for C-USA men's crown

Here is a recap of the 2017 Conference USA Championship at Texarkana (Ark.) Country Club, which concluded Tuesday:

TEAM CHAMPION: Texas-El Paso not only finished first in stroke play by four shots over North Texas, the Miners also won both our their matches, 4-1 over Southern Miss and 4-1 over Charlotte, to win their first conference title since 1984. UTEP will also advance to regionals for the first time since 2004.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Charlotte’s Seth Gandy won medalist honors at 2-under 214, a total that included a final-round, 4-over 76. He won by two shots over UAB’s Taylor Eyster and North Texas’ Cory Churchman.

QUOTABLE: “I feel like we have got a lot of grown men. They act mature, I think they play the game the right way and I think they act the right way, which is something that we want from our program. I couldn’t be any prouder than I am right now.” – UTEP head coach Scott Lieberwirth

CHIP SHOTS: Charlotte advanced to the final match after finishing third in stroke play and then beating North Texas, 3-0-2. … At No. 65 in Golfstat’s rankings, North Texas should get into a regional, but it will be close as the magic number is currently around 68. … Middle Tennessee State tied for fourth and missed out on match play, but at No. 51 in the country, it will make a regional. … Charlotte is likely out, but not by much as the 49ers are No. 73 in the nation.