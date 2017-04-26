Titleist Vokey Design SM6 limited-edition, brushed-copper finish

The Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedges are wildly popular on the PGA Tour. Look inside the bags of Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas and a host of others to find SM6 wedges with chrome finishes, dark gunmetal finishes and in some cases a Raw finish that rusts over time.

Another finish, brushed copper, is being made available in Bob Vokey’s favorite version, the M Grind.

To create the classic look, each wedge is given a black oxide finish and is lightly brushed to reveal the copper plating underneath. Titleist said that over the course of play, more and more of the black will wear away and expose more of the copper.

Like all SM6 wedges, the brushed copper clubs have an ascending center of gravity that rises as loft increases. By shifting mass higher in the heads to areas where the ball typically makes contact on the face, designers have made it easier to control trajectory and increase spin. To ensure the grooves stay sharp as long as possible, each wedge undergoes a heat treatment that doubles the durability.

The M Grind wedge is available in 54, 56, 58, 60 and 62-degree versions, each standard with 8 degrees of bounce. This sole grind takes material out of the heel, toe and trailing edge, which makes it easier to hit from a wide variety of lies and face positions. It works especially well for players who have a shallower, more sweeping swing.

The Brushed Copper Vokey Design SM6 M Grind wedges will be available May 12 for $199 each.