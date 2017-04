The PGA Tour heads to New Orleans this week for the new-look Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. This year’s event is a two-man team format as opposed to traditional stroke play, which has improved the field and generated more interest than other tournaments of similar stature.

Here’s how to watch:

Thursday

3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday

3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday

1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday

1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

3-6 p.m. (CBS)