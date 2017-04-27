USGA accepts 9,485 entries for 2017 U.S. Open

A total of 9,485 entries have been accepted by the USGA for the 2017 U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills, in Erin, Wis., from June 15-18.

That is the fifth-highest number of entries and includes golfers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 66 foreign countries. Also included in the field are 11 past champions including 2016 winner Dustin Johnson. He missed the Masters due to a back injury and has yet to compete.

“The number of entries received underscores the worldwide interest in competing in the U.S. Open Championship and on golf’s grandest stage,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman.

To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional. Local qualifying, which will be played over 18 holes at 113 sites in the United States and one in Canada, will take place between May 2-18.

Sectional qualifying, played over 36 holes, will be conducted on Monday, May 22, in Japan; on Monday, May 29, in England; and on Monday, June 5, at 10 sites in the United States, ranging from New Jersey to California. This will be the 13th year with two international qualifiers, which were established in 2005.