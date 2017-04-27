Alexander Levy takes Volvo China Open lead with opening-round 63

Alexander Levy continued his strong play of late, taking a one-shot lead after Round 1 of the Volvo China Open at Topwin Golf and Country Club in Beijing.

Levy, who won this event in 2014, fired a 9-under 63 Thursday with six birdies on the front nine and three on the back. The Frenchman is coming off a T-8 finish at last week’s Shenzhen International in Shenzhen, China.

“I played great,” Levy told europeantour.com. “I hit 18 greens today and had some good putts for birdie, two or three long putts that helped, but I played well last week and I am enjoying being back here and at this golf course.

“I like the golf courses in China, the last one and this one, but the golf is different day after day and I will try my best this week to (play) like what I did today.”

Levy has three career European Tour wins, getting it done most recently at the 2016 Porsche European Open.

Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal is alone in second after an 8-under 64 in the opening round. His clean scorecard included eight birdies and kept him on Levy’s heels while the rest of the field was off pace.

After Larrazabal, a group of five players including James Morrison, Dean Burmester, Raphael Jacquelin, George Coetzee and Peter Hanson sit T-3 and four shots off the lead at 5 under.

“I’ve had reasonable success here … I like the course and the game is getting better,” Hanson told europeantour.com. “I had a game plan last year of trying to be aggressive, and I think with the severeness of the greens it’s good to be that way because if you play away from flags, when you screw up a little bit into the green, you leave yourself hard putts up and over crests and coming down. So I tried to be aggressive and I think it showed today on the scorecard. We saw some low scores last year and I think we are going to see some low scores this week, especially with the weather being the way it is. So I’m looking forward to the week and it’s always good to get off to a strong start.”

Bernd Wiesberger, who won last week’s Shenzhen International, shot 3-under 69 in Round 1 and is currently T-12.