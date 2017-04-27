Ben Crane pays up; says he and Berger are “all good”

AVONDALE, La. – Ben Crane long has carried a reputation for playing slow, and this week, he was targeted on Twitter by fellow pro Tom Gillis about paying slow, too.

The issue at hand? A reported $6,000 that Crane had lost in a putting contest earlier this year. On Thursday at TPC New Orleans, news emerged that the Gillis “friend” to whom Crane owed his money actually was . . . young PGA Tour pro Daniel Berger, who also is competing this week.

Thursday afternoon, Crane reported that all had been resolved, and that he and Berger “had a great conversation about it.” They warmed up next to one another before their respective opening rounds at TPC Louisiana.

“All good,” Crane said. “One thing was said, another thing was said … we just miscommunicated, but we’re all good.”

Has Crane talked to Gillis, who called him out on Twitter? “No,” he said. “He wasn’t there. He has no idea what happened. There’s no reason for me to defend myself. Daniel and I had our conversation and that was it. We’re all good.”

Crane wouldn’t comment when asked when and where the putting contest actually took place. It’s believed the contest took place at TPC Scottsdale the week of the Phoenix Open. Hey, it’s nothing new for players who have competed all their lives for big stakes to play for a little something in a practice round, or create some contest on a practice putting or chipping green.

Crane, who got off to a great start at the Zurich on Thursday, shooting 67 with teammate Ben Martin, even injected a little humor into the situation before he departed.

“We’re all good,” he said of Berger and him. “We warmed up next to each other this morning. I asked him what he wanted to play for today …”