VIDEO: Golf ball magically moves onto green, leading to hilarious birdie

Chris Stroud might be performing a magic show near you soon.

Stroud is partnered this week at the Zurich Classic with defending champion Brian Stuard – although Stuard won this event last year in single-player, 72-hole stroke play format rather than this year’s two-player team format.

The pair came to TPC Louisiana’s par-4 eighth (the team’s 17th hole of the day) 4 under for Thursday’s first round and just two off the lead.

Stuard got a bit of bad luck, though, when his second shot, which leaked a little right, missed the green and amazingly hung up on the edge of the rough on a steep downhill slope.

“I hit a shot and it kind of rolled up on a little knoll I guess, and it really looked like it should have rolled back down to begin with,” Stuard said after the round.

As the teams were playing foursomes (a.k.a. alternate shot), Stroud was the one to hit that third shot.

But before he could get up to putt the ball, something amazing happened … it started to move and ended up doing so until it snuck back onto the green.

As you can hear from Stroud’s commentary, he immediately notes that the ball moved, a statement his caddie seconds. Then the ball rolls onto the green, and you can hear both calling for a rules official.

In the end, Stroud sums up that bizarre magic succinctly and beautifully.

“That was crazy,” Stroud said. “Didn’t touch anything and it kept moving!”

So … there have been some controversies over the last year involving golf balls moving and potential penalties. But fear not here!

The Rules of Golf state that if a ball is determined to be moved by gravity, wind or any other natural cause, the ball is played from its new location with no penalty.

That means Stroud went from a tricky birdie putt from a downhill slope off the green to a 21-footer for birdie on the putting surface.

And it didn’t end there … Stroud holed the putt for a comical birdie.

It had to end that way. Just had to.

“It was definitely nice to see that go in,” Stuard said with a grin after the round.

The pair would have to scramble for bogey at the ninth, but it was still a 4-under 68 and T-7 through 18 holes. And if they can harness more of that magic in the coming days, will Stroud and Stuard ever be a pair to be reckoned with.