With the 11th pick in the NFL Draft, Jordan Spieth selects...

AVONDALE, La. – He is still only 23, but Jordan Spieth has had a chance to do some pretty cool things outside of golf. He has been on the sideline for University of Texas and Dallas Cowboys football games, and has tossed out first pitches sporting the jerseys of the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in Boston and Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Where was he headed Thursday evening, after he and Ryan Palmer put the finishing touches on a 6-under 66 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Spieth was joining Palmer in the New Orleans Saints’ War Room for the NFL Draft.

Palmer is friends with Saints coach Sean Payton, who played in the pro-am this week at Zurich. And Palmer’s partner for the week, Spieth, will get to tag along tonight to hear the Saints’ brass as it discusses options with the night’s 11th and 32nd picks.

Asked if he was going with offense or defense, Spieth, a devoted Dallas fan, smiled and answered, “I’m going Dallas Cowboys.” He added, “It’ll be really cool just kind of sitting in the back and watching that process take shape. I’ve always wondered what it’s like.”