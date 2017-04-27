Mi Jung Hur leads at Texas Shootout

Mi Jung Hur opened up a two-shot lead early at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, firing a 6-under 65 to move in front.

Las Colinas Country Club, based in Irving, Texas, surrendered 41 sub-par scores in Thursday’s opening round, but aside from Hur, no player went super low.

The two-time LPGA winner birdied four of her first seven holes on the way to a bogey-free round. Michelle Wie and Ariya Jutanugarn were among the seven players who were tied for second after opening in 67.

Lexi Thompson was playing her first competitive round since the ANA Inspiration penalty controversy that incensed golf fans.

Before the tournament started, Thompson broke down while addressing the media for the first time after that penalty.

She composed herself for competition, though, as she rebounded from an opening bogey to post three birdies and 14 pars from there to open in 2-under 69.