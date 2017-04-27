NCAA women's regional fields revealed

The 2017 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields were revealed Thursday. In all, 72 teams and 24 individuals will compete in four regional championships, each set for May 8-10. Each regional will feature 18 teams and six individuals.

The four regional sites are Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio; The Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas; the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga.; and the University of New Mexico Championship Course in Albuquerque, N.M.

The low six teams and low three individuals not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms on May 19-24 in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Stanford is the top seed at the Albuquerque Regional and drew arguably the toughest field in its regional, one that includes USC, Duke, Oklahoma State, defending national champion Washington, as well as sleepers Campbell, Denver and New Mexico State. The Cardinal have advanced to the match-play final in each of the past two NCAA Championships, winning it all in 2015.

“I don’t expect it to be easy, that’s for sure,” Stanford head coach Anne Walker said.

Said Campbell head coach John Crooks: “I thinks a very competitive field.”

Alabama is the No. 1 seed in Athens, which will also includes host Georgia, and a couple of sleeper teams in AAC champion UCF and Michigan State, which won the Big Ten title with a comeback win over Northwestern, which is also in this regional.

Fresh off a rout at the Pac-12 Championship, UCLA is the top seed at the Lubbock Regional, which also includes Arizona State and Furman, as well as Big 12 champion Texas. BYU and San Diego State are two teams outside the top six seeds who are especially dangerous, and Texas Tech, of course, is playing at home.

Florida is the No. 1 seed in Columbus, which includes four SEC teams int he top six seeds. Florida State is the second seed after spending some time this season as the No. 1 team in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Colorado played well at Pac-12s and Ohio State is hosting.

Here is a look at the full fields for the four regional sites:

• • •

Athens Regional

University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

TEAMS

Alabama Georgia Northwestern Arizona Baylor Wake Forest UCF Tennessee North Carolina Clemson Augusta Auburn Kansas State Michigan State Troy Princeton North Florida Quinnipiac

INDIVIDUALS

Chieh Jessica Peng, Mississippi State

Laura Fuenfstueck, College of Charleston

Lisa Pettersson, East Carolina

Vanessa Ha, San Francisco

Alexandra Farnsworth, Vanderbilt

Anna Redding, Virginia

• • •

Columbus Regional

Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course, Columbus, Ohio

TEAMS

Florida Florida State South Carolina Arkansas Colorado Texas A&M Purdue Ohio State Michigan San Jose State Houston Louisville Wisconsin Kentucky Old Dominion Delaware Missouri State Cleveland State

INDIVIDUALS

Loy Hee Ying, East Tennessee State

Camila Serrano, Florida International

Michaela Fletcher, Memphis

Emma Albrecht, Notre Dame

Kate Smith, Nebraska

Emie Peronnin, Minnesota

• • •

Lubbock Regional

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas

TEAMS

UCLA Arizona State Furman Kent State Texas Oklahoma BYU San Diego State Texas Tech TCU UNLV Oregon Iowa State Oregon State Murray State Georgetown Richmond Sacred Heart

INDIVIDUALS

Carolina Nistrup, LSU

Malene Krolnoll Hansen, Coastal Carolina

Lois Kaye Go, Boston College

Alivia Brown, Washington State

Jakeishya Le, UC Riverside

Katrina Prendergast, Colorado State

• • •

Albuquerque Regional

UNM Championship Course, Albuquerque, N.M.

TEAMS

Stanford USC Duke Miami Oklahoma State N.C. State Cal Illinois Pepperdine Washington SMU Campbell Denver New Mexico State Cal Poly Sacramento State Houston Baptist Texas Southern

INDIVIDUALS