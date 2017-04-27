NCAA women's regional fields revealed

The 2017 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields were revealed Thursday. In all, 72 teams and 24 individuals will compete in four regional championships, each set for May 8-10. Each regional will feature 18 teams and six individuals.
The four regional sites are Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio; The Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas; the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga.; and the University of New Mexico Championship Course in Albuquerque, N.M.
The low six teams and low three individuals not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms on May 19-24 in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Stanford is the top seed at the Albuquerque Regional and drew arguably the toughest field in its regional, one that includes USC, Duke, Oklahoma State, defending national champion Washington, as well as sleepers Campbell, Denver and New Mexico State. The Cardinal have advanced to the match-play final in each of the past two NCAA Championships, winning it all in 2015.
“I don’t expect it to be easy, that’s for sure,” Stanford head coach Anne Walker said.
Said Campbell head coach John Crooks: “I thinks a very competitive field.”
Alabama is the No. 1 seed in Athens, which will also includes host Georgia, and a couple of sleeper teams in AAC champion UCF and Michigan State, which won the Big Ten title with a comeback win over Northwestern, which is also in this regional.
Fresh off a rout at the Pac-12 Championship, UCLA is the top seed at the Lubbock Regional, which also includes Arizona State and Furman, as well as Big 12 champion Texas. BYU and San Diego State are two teams outside the top six seeds who are especially dangerous, and Texas Tech, of course, is playing at home.
Florida is the No. 1 seed in Columbus, which includes four SEC teams int he top six seeds. Florida State is the second seed after spending some time this season as the No. 1 team in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Colorado played well at Pac-12s and Ohio State is hosting.
Here is a look at the full fields for the four regional sites:
• • •
Athens Regional
University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.
TEAMS
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Northwestern
- Arizona
- Baylor
- Wake Forest
- UCF
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Clemson
- Augusta
- Auburn
- Kansas State
- Michigan State
- Troy
- Princeton
- North Florida
- Quinnipiac
INDIVIDUALS
- Chieh Jessica Peng, Mississippi State
- Laura Fuenfstueck, College of Charleston
- Lisa Pettersson, East Carolina
- Vanessa Ha, San Francisco
- Alexandra Farnsworth, Vanderbilt
- Anna Redding, Virginia
• • •
Columbus Regional
Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course, Columbus, Ohio
TEAMS
- Florida
- Florida State
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Texas A&M
- Purdue
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- San Jose State
- Houston
- Louisville
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- Old Dominion
- Delaware
- Missouri State
- Cleveland State
INDIVIDUALS
- Loy Hee Ying, East Tennessee State
- Camila Serrano, Florida International
- Michaela Fletcher, Memphis
- Emma Albrecht, Notre Dame
- Kate Smith, Nebraska
- Emie Peronnin, Minnesota
• • •
Lubbock Regional
The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas
TEAMS
- UCLA
- Arizona State
- Furman
- Kent State
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- San Diego State
- Texas Tech
- TCU
- UNLV
- Oregon
- Iowa State
- Oregon State
- Murray State
- Georgetown
- Richmond
- Sacred Heart
INDIVIDUALS
- Carolina Nistrup, LSU
- Malene Krolnoll Hansen, Coastal Carolina
- Lois Kaye Go, Boston College
- Alivia Brown, Washington State
- Jakeishya Le, UC Riverside
- Katrina Prendergast, Colorado State
• • •
Albuquerque Regional
UNM Championship Course, Albuquerque, N.M.
TEAMS
- Stanford
- USC
- Duke
- Miami
- Oklahoma State
- N.C. State
- Cal
- Illinois
- Pepperdine
- Washington
- SMU
- Campbell
- Denver
- New Mexico State
- Cal Poly
- Sacramento State
- Houston Baptist
- Texas Southern
INDIVIDUALS
- Martina Edberg, Cal State-Fullerton
- Bianca Pagdanganan, Gonzaga
- Jess Yuen, Missouri
- Gudrun Bjorgvinsfottir, Fresno State
- Paige Lee, UC Davis
- Kristin Le, Santa Clara
