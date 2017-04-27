Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

NCAA women's regional fields revealed

University flags at the 2015 Women's NCAA Championship at The Concessions golf club in Bradenton, FL. Tracy Wilcox/Golfweek

NCAA women's regional fields revealed

Women

NCAA women's regional fields revealed

The 2017 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields were revealed Thursday. In all, 72 teams and 24 individuals will compete in four regional championships, each set for May 8-10. Each regional will feature 18 teams and six individuals.

The four regional sites are Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio; The Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas; the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga.; and the University of New Mexico Championship Course in Albuquerque, N.M.

The low six teams and low three individuals not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms on May 19-24 in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Stanford is the top seed at the Albuquerque Regional and drew arguably the toughest field in its regional, one that includes USC, Duke, Oklahoma State, defending national champion Washington, as well as sleepers Campbell, Denver and New Mexico State. The Cardinal have advanced to the match-play final in each of the past two NCAA Championships, winning it all in 2015.

“I don’t expect it to be easy, that’s for sure,” Stanford head coach Anne Walker said.

Said Campbell head coach John Crooks: “I thinks a very competitive field.”

Alabama is the No. 1 seed in Athens, which will also includes host Georgia, and a couple of sleeper teams in AAC champion UCF and Michigan State, which won the Big Ten title with a comeback win over Northwestern, which is also in this regional.

Fresh off a rout at the Pac-12 Championship, UCLA is the top seed at the Lubbock Regional, which also includes Arizona State and Furman, as well as Big 12 champion Texas. BYU and San Diego State are two teams outside the top six seeds who are especially dangerous, and Texas Tech, of course, is playing at home.

Florida is the No. 1 seed in Columbus, which includes four SEC teams int he top six seeds. Florida State is the second seed after spending some time this season as the No. 1 team in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Colorado played well at Pac-12s and Ohio State is hosting.

Here is a look at the full fields for the four regional sites:

• • •

Athens Regional

University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

TEAMS

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Northwestern
  4. Arizona
  5.  Baylor
  6. Wake Forest
  7. UCF
  8. Tennessee
  9. North Carolina
  10. Clemson
  11. Augusta
  12. Auburn
  13. Kansas State
  14. Michigan State
  15. Troy
  16. Princeton
  17. North Florida
  18. Quinnipiac

INDIVIDUALS

  • Chieh Jessica Peng, Mississippi State
  • Laura Fuenfstueck, College of Charleston
  • Lisa Pettersson, East Carolina
  • Vanessa Ha, San Francisco
  • Alexandra Farnsworth, Vanderbilt
  • Anna Redding, Virginia

• • •

Columbus Regional

Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course, Columbus, Ohio

TEAMS

  1. Florida
  2. Florida State
  3. South Carolina
  4. Arkansas
  5. Colorado
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Purdue
  8. Ohio State
  9. Michigan
  10. San Jose State
  11. Houston
  12. Louisville
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Kentucky
  15. Old Dominion
  16. Delaware
  17. Missouri State
  18. Cleveland State

INDIVIDUALS

  • Loy Hee Ying, East Tennessee State
  • Camila Serrano, Florida International
  • Michaela Fletcher, Memphis
  • Emma Albrecht, Notre Dame
  • Kate Smith, Nebraska
  • Emie Peronnin, Minnesota

• • •

Lubbock Regional

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas

TEAMS

  1. UCLA
  2. Arizona State
  3. Furman
  4. Kent State
  5. Texas
  6. Oklahoma
  7. BYU
  8. San Diego State
  9. Texas Tech
  10. TCU
  11. UNLV
  12. Oregon
  13. Iowa State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Murray State
  16. Georgetown
  17. Richmond
  18. Sacred Heart

INDIVIDUALS

  • Carolina Nistrup, LSU
  • Malene Krolnoll Hansen, Coastal Carolina
  • Lois Kaye Go, Boston College
  • Alivia Brown, Washington State
  • Jakeishya Le, UC Riverside
  • Katrina Prendergast, Colorado State

• • •

Albuquerque Regional

UNM Championship Course, Albuquerque, N.M.

TEAMS

  1. Stanford
  2. USC
  3. Duke
  4. Miami
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. N.C. State
  7. Cal
  8. Illinois
  9. Pepperdine
  10. Washington
  11. SMU
  12. Campbell
  13. Denver
  14. New Mexico State
  15. Cal Poly
  16. Sacramento State
  17. Houston Baptist
  18. Texas Southern

INDIVIDUALS

  • Martina Edberg, Cal State-Fullerton
  • Bianca Pagdanganan, Gonzaga
  • Jess Yuen, Missouri
  • Gudrun Bjorgvinsfottir, Fresno State
  • Paige Lee, UC Davis
  • Kristin Le, Santa Clara

, , , College, Women

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home