SEC rivals Nick Saban, Kirby Smart will settle things on golf course

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be squaring off against his former defensive coordinator and current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at next week’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament in Georgia.

The event will be held next week at Reynolds Plantation resort on Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga.

Smart will be playing with former Georgia football player David Dukes, while Saban’s partner will be former Alabama running back Mark Ingram, a Heisman Trophy winner, DawgNation.com reports.

Smart and Saban worked together on Alabama’s staff for almost a decade before Smart became UGA head coach last season. Things have gotten heated on the recruiting trail between the two – see Maurice Smith.

They were on the same side the last time Alabama played Georgia in 2015 – a game won by the Crimson Tide 38-10. The schools are not scheduled to play again until 2020.

Among the other coaches participating: defending national champion and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, Ole Miss’ Hugh Freeze are among the other coaches participating. Former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier is playing for Florida along with his former quarterback, Shane Matthews.