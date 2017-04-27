Spieth/Palmer and Ruffels/Stanley co-lead at Zurich Classic

Here is a recap of Thursday’s first round of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.:

LEADING: Well, there’s one team in the lead that’s no surprise, while the other is a bit out of left field. The tandem of Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were pegged as one of the favorites to win this event, and the pair went about proving why on Thursday. Spieth and Palmer went bogey-free in an opening 6-under 66. The pair birdied four of its last eight holes for a closing 4-under 32, with Spieth providing the biggest highlight with a pitch-in birdie at the par-3 14th from nearly 110 feet. However, that duo could only match the lead. It was Ryan Ruffels and Kyle Stanley that charged to 6 under early in the day and held the solo lead for much of the afternoon before Spieth and Palmer caught them. Don’t get us wrong, Ruffels is a potential future superstar despite the 18-year-old Aussie’s difficult journey in his first year as a pro. Kyle Stanley, 29, at one time was once also considered a star in the making. The American captured his first PGA Tour title at age 24 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he has yet to uncover his second. Meanwhile, Ruffels has mainly played on PGA Tour Latinoamerica in the last several months. He did make a PGA Tour start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but Ruffels is still without any status on the PGA or Web.com tours and had to get into this event via a sponsor invite. No matter, though, talent won out for the duo on Thursday. If that pair can continue having a big week, it could be a schedule-altering performance for the near future.

CHASING: K.J. Choi and Charlie Wi, Ben Crane and Ben Martin, Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney, and Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith are all tied for third at 5 under. Brian Stuard, technically the defending champion albeit in the single-player, 72-hole stroke-play format, is T-7 at 4 under with teammate Chris Stroud. The Patrick Cantlay-Patrick Reed team is also 4 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: If you want the full explanation on this trickery, go here. Stroud, playing with Stuard, appeared he’d be facing a shot from off the green at the par-4 eighth – that is until the ball rolled onto the putting surface.

Now 21 feet away, Stroud drained the putt for a comical birdie.

QUOTABLE: “We knew we were going to have a couple of birdie holes coming in with a wedge on 16 and obviously a par 5. So we figured we could keep moving up the board, It was definitely nice for it to go in. It was a nice little bonus.” – Jordan Spieth, on pitch-in at 14

CHIP SHOTS: The Koepka brother (Brooks and Chase) are T-11 at 3 under. … Ian Poulter and Geoff Ogilvy also come in at that number. … The stacked Jason Day-Rickie Fowler team starts off with a solid but unspectacular 1-under 71 to sit T-33. … The Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose duo is T-44 at even par. … Kevin Chappell, last week’s winner at the Valero Texas Open, struggles with Gary Woodland to a 2-over 74 to sit at T-65 in the 80-team field. … REMINDER: The format switches to best-ball for Round 2, back to foursomes for Round 3 and again to best-ball for the final round.

