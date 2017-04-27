VIDEO: Jordan Spieth bails out Ryan Palmer with birdie chip at Zurich Classic

The team format at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic means no bad tee shot is too much to overcome. Well, at least if you are Ryan Palmer on the par-3 14th hole and your playing partner is Jordan Spieth.

Palmer’s tee shot on that 201-yard hole during Round 1 play Thursday fell about 35 yards short and to the right of the green.

That was no problem for Spieth, who pitched the ball perfectly in from about 107-feet out to his landing spot and watched it roll softly in the cup.

Palmer and Spieth are fellow Texans and good friends, but their pairing only came about after Spieth lost a bet last fall.

Palmer’s caddie James Edmondson, Palmer, Spieth and several others played together in a wolf game near Dallas. Before the play began than day – Edmondson challenged Spieth by saying if he won, Spieth would have to partner with Palmer in the Zurich Classic.

Edmondson edged Spieth and the pairing was set – although Spieth did say Wednesday his plan was to partner with Palmer all along, once he decided to play.