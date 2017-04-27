Zurich Classic a family affair for the Brothers Koepka

AVONDALE, La. – The lone brother act at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Brooks Koepka teaming with his younger brother, Chase – started somewhat slowly at TPC Louisiana but heated up for five birdies on their closing nine, the Koepkas shooting a solid 3-under 69 in the opening-day, alternate-shot format.

The code for big brothers is to always protect younger siblings, and Brooks did that nicely out of the gates, hitting the flagstick with his approach from 128 yards at the 400-yard 10th hole, leaving Chase to handle a 9-inch putt for his first official birdie in his first PGA Tour start.

“I thought that was awesome,” Chase said, calling it the highlight of his day, along with a 35-foot birdie putt he ran in on their 12th hole of their round, the par-3 third. “I had a tap-in birdie to start off the day, and I was like, ‘Well, this is easy.’

Chase would impress Brooks with an even better shot once they made the turn. The players had just birdied the first hole (their 10th) to get back to level par, and Chase had left his older brother 265 yards out, in the middle of the fairway, at the 551-yard, par-5 second. But Brooks hit one of his worst shots of the round, flailing his approach well short and right, leaving Chase an awkward, tweener bunker shot from 56 yards.

The 23-year-old, playing in a group with two Ryder Cuppers (his brother and Englishman Ian Poulter) and a U.S. Open champion (Poulter’s partner, Geoff Ogilvy) handled it like a seasoned pro, clipping a low shot that pitched, checked, and slowly released, drifting just 16 feet to the right of a dangerous back-left hole location.

“Great shot, that one,” Poulter said to Chase in complete admiration.

What did his big brother think?

“Holy sh-t!,” Brooks said. “That was really good. If he misses the green left, it’s running off, you’re looking at almost bogey. To turn it into a birdie was kind of a big momentum builder.

“Ian even said to me off the green, you couldn’t have left him in a worse spot. And he handled it pretty well.”

Chase Koepka, like his brother, was a three-time All-American in college (Brooks at Florida State; Chase at University of South Florida) and he hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps in trying to play his way into a European Tour card through the European Challenge Tour. Chase has conditional status on that tour this year, and will start his schedule next month.

Brooks started his pro career in Europe fresh out of FSU, where he’d won three college events as a senior, graduating from the Challenge Tour after winning three more times, winning on the European Tour (Turkish Open), and eventually securing his card on the PGA Tour for 2014-15.

The brothers are completely different players. Brooks is the power player, the long bomber and dynamic birdie-maker who sometimes struggles to find fairways. He is ranked 19th in the world. Chase is smaller, slighter, and more of a tactician. His game is fairways and greens, and being steady, his future dependent on how well he putts. He’s a straight hitter, but not exactly short, keeping his drives only 10 or 15 yards shorter of bombers Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes in a practice round earlier this week.

Chase is World No. 1460. And learning fast.

“If Chase improves his putting, that will be the key for him,” said Bob Koepka, his father. “At this level, they all are good putters.”

Bob Koepka said watching his two sons compete alongside one another this week at Zurich truly is a dream come true, and the family is very thankful to the tournament sponsor for giving Chase an exemption that brought the team to fruition. There are about a dozen family members and friends who made the trek to New Orleans to watch the boys, sporting ‘Team Koepka’ buttons.

Dad’s chief concern heading into the week? That the two brothers might simply try too hard for one another.

But Brooks, who will turn 27 next week, is a very even-keeled player. He answers his many questions with a shrug of the shoulders and an honest, non-abrasive “I don’t really care.” He doesn’t. Hit first? Hit second? Play from the trees? He doesn’t care. (“Not much water runs off his back,” explains his dad.) Though Chase could completely alter his career path this week should the brothers win, Brooks isn’t about to take on all the weight of that.

“I’m not really thinking about it. I know if do what I’m supposed to do, and he does what he’s supposed to do, it should be fine,” Brooks said. “Yeah, there’s quite a bit at stake (for Chase), but it doesn’t make me any more nervous. The worse thing you can do is try too hard and put too much pressure on yourself. That’s where you really start to make mistakes.”

Big brother was quick to add this much: The team’s quality play on Thursday certainly was no surprise to him.

“I’m sure some people thought I was just bringing some random dude that I grew up with, from the club or whatever, but he’s actually a really good player,” Brooks said. “So to be in the position we’re in, I’m not surprised. I’m sure some people were, but it doesn’t shock me at all.”