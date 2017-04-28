Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Ariya Jutanugarn lurks one back at Texas Shootout

Haru Nomura fired a 6-under 65 on Friday at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout to earn a one-shot lead through 36 holes. But she’s not going to like who’s right on her heels.

It was a second straight 67 for Ariya Jutanugarn, as the World No. 3 finds herself solo second and one back through 36 holes. The Thai player had a simple round at blank, firing five birdies against one bogey.

After a breakout, five-win 2016 campaign, Jutanugarn has posted six top-10 finishes, including two runners-up, in 2017 but is yet to score a victory.

Nomura is a two-time winner opened 2017 with a tie for third at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open but hasn’t had a finish better than T-35 since. Her last two events she had showings of T-60 and T-70.

But this week has been different. Nomura birdied six of her first eight holes on the back nine Friday, and even a closing bogey still meant a 5-under 30 to finish.

Suzann Pettersen sits solo third at 7 under. Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya’s sister, is tie for fourth at 6 under with Inbee Park. Michelle Wie sits T-21 at 2 under, while World No. 1 Lydia Ko is T-47 at 1 over.

