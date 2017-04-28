PGA Tour assesses first slow-play penalty since 1995

It’s taken 22 years, but slow play can once again cost you a stroke on the PGA Tour.

According to the Associated Press, Tour officials have assessed Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell a one-shot pace-of-play penalty for their second slow time during the team’s opening round at the Zurich Classic.

Slow-play penalties have been tough to come by in PGA Tour events. Players are first put on the clock if they aren’t keeping pace. If a golfer gets one bad time, he receives a warning. The second bad time in the same round earns a player a one-shot penalty.

The Zurich Classic is the first team event on the PGA Tour since 1981, and with it, apparently is now an increased likelihood of slow-play penalties. The Carballo-Campbell team was put on the clock in Round 1 and Carballo earned a bad time on the 12th hole of that round. Then Campbell posted his own bad time at the 14th.

Because the pair constitutes one team, Carballo and Campbell are seen as a single player. That meant two bad times for one entity, and thus Carballo and Campbell were penalized a stroke on the 14th hole. That meant a bogey rather than a par and an opening 2-over 74.

Prior to this infraction, the last slow-play penalty issued in an event run by the PGA Tour was during the third round of the 1995 Honda Classic – when Glen Day was penalized one shot.

Guan Tianlang (2013 Masters, second round), Gregory Bourdy (2010 PGA Championship, final round), Steve Lowery (2004 PGA Championship, first round) and Edward Fryatt (1997 U.S. Open, second round) have earned stroke-play penalties in major championships in the meantime.