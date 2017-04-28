Powerhouse teams Day/Fowler, Stenson/Rose miss cut at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – When the Zurich Classic of New Orleans announced a new two-man team format in November, two powerhouse teams immediately emerged: Jason Day-Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose.

At TPC Louisiana, neither team will be playing on the weekend.

Rose and Stenson had the more spectacular crash of the two. After rallying to get to within one shot of the projected cutline (7-under 137), the pair needed only a birdie at the par-5 18th to get through to the weekend. Both players hit drives long enough to give themselves a look at the green – and first Stenson, from 265 yards (4-wood), and then Rose (254, 1-iron) deposited second shots into the water guarding the right edge of the putting surface.

“It pretty much summed up the week, especially how we played the par 5s,” said Rose, who, in his last appearance, had played off for a green jacket at the Masters. He and Stenson played TPC Louisiana’s par 5s in even par over the two days.

Rose would make par, and the finished their week at 6 under, one shot short. They were one shot better than Day-Fowler, who needed a good round after a lackluster opening foursomes round (71) and didn’t come up with enough birdies in Friday’s better-ball format. They shot 68.

Conditions were windy, but not all teams struggled to score, as Retief Goosen-Tyrone Van Aswegen shot 12-under 60 and six other teams posted 10-under 62.

Day and Fowler still said they had a blast. Unlike Rose and Stenson, who have the ability to pair up at a Ryder Cup, this tournament and the late-season Franklin Templeton Shootout are the rare opportunities where they might partner with one another.

Did missing the cut on Friday sting as badly as it would for these players had they been on their own?

“It’s less,” Fowler said.

“I don’t feel as bad as I would on my own,” Day said. “We’re sharing the disappointment together … we’re out there trying to fight for each other, and we both understand that, and it was a tough one out there.”

Day is ranked third in the world, his partner ninth; Stenson and Rose came in ranked Nos. 6 and 8, respectively.

“We knew we had to at least shoot 6 or 7 under today to move on to the weekend, and in these conditions, if things aren’t working out good enough, then it’s not for granted to go out and shoot 7 under par, even in better-ball around here in gusty conditions,” Stenson said. “We had the chances, but just didn’t make enough of that.”

Rose got philosophical when asked about his power team heading home for the weekend, looking across to Stenson and saying, “What is it they say? A problem shared is a problem halved.”

Stenson had little to add. “We’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Better luck next year.