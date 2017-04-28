Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith take 36-hole lead at Zurich Classic

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.:

LEADING: Even though conditions weren’t ideal – there was definitely some wind out there – scores were low Friday in Louisiana. That’s what’s going to happen in the best-ball format (which is played Friday and Sunday here, with Thursday and Saturday being alternate shot). Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith was one of several teams to take advantage, with the pair firing a 10-under 62 to reach 15 under and a one-shot lead. Smith flashed fine form last week at the Valero Texas Open, finishing T-6. Blixt last appeared at the RBC Heritage, where he finished T-44. Blixt, a two-time PGA Tour winner, has missed half his cuts and has yet to post better than T-20 in 14 previous PGA Tour starts in 2016-17. But something is clicking this week, and with Smith in form as well and chasing his first PGA Tour win, this is the team to beat with 36 holes to play.

CHASING: Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed also shoot 62 to reach 14 under. That pair is solo second, ahead of the T-3 crowd of K.J. Choi and Charlie Wi (second-round 64) and Troy Merritt and Robert Streb (62). Six teams are tied for fifth at 12 under. Among that group is Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer, and defending champion Brian Stuard and Chris Stroud.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Daniel Berger and Thomas Pieters miss the cut, but not without some heroics. Berger holes out at the par-4 fifth for eagle to give his team something to cheer about.

QUOTABLE: “I felt like we really stayed positive. Ryan (Palmer) kept me positive, I was getting very frustrated with myself for not being able to roll any of those putts in, and he gave me fist pumps on the tees. … Just rode that momentum.” – Jordan Spieth, on his team’s strong finish in a second-round 66

CHIP SHOTS: Spieth and Palmer, 18-hole co-leaders, started on No. 10 and were only 1 under for the round heading to the fourth tee. Then they went on a tear. Five birdies in the last six moved them to 12 under overall and kept them in contention. … Ryan Ruffels and Kyle Stanley, the other 18-hole co-leaders, kept up with Spieth/Palmer, posting a second consecutive 66 to reach 12 under just like that pair. … There was nearly a 59 on Friday, as Tyrone Van Aswegen missed an 18-footer that would have secured one at the par-3 ninth. No matter, he and Retief Goosen posted a 12-under 60 to jump to 11 under. … Brooks and Chase Koepka continue their fine play, as the brothers fire a 7-under 65 to move to 10 under. … Some surprises among teams missing the 7-under cut. Jason Day and Rickie Fowler come in at 5 under to miss the weekend while Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson finish 6 under to come up one short of the cut. … REALLY strong winds are expected Saturday, when play returns to alternate shot (foursomes). Something to keep in mind as it’s likely scores will skyrocket from this Friday birdie-fest.

UP NEXT: Saturday’s third round will be on Golf Channel from 1-2:30 p.m. ET before going over to CBS from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.