Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Justin Rose hits backwards shot thanks to ricochet off tree

Justin Rose Zurich @PGATour

VIDEO: Justin Rose hits backwards shot thanks to ricochet off tree

PGA Tour

VIDEO: Justin Rose hits backwards shot thanks to ricochet off tree

This wasn’t the best week for Justin Rose.

The Englishman teamed up with Henrik Stenson for the Zurich Classic, an event Rose won in its single-player format in 2015, but that stacked pair is going home early. Rose and Stenson finish 36 holes at TPC Louisiana at 6 under, with the cut projected at 7 under and really no chance of it reverting back to 6 under.

But missing the cut is nothing compared to one of Rose’s shots Friday.

Rose flailed one right off the tee at the par-4 16th and found himself in need of a recovery shot through some trees.

It did not go well. Actually, let’s call it a complete disaster, as Rose’s shot struck a tree and rocketed straight backward, coming within feet of knocking the Englishman in the head on the way back.

The team actually birdied the hole, as Friday is best-ball format and Stenson came up big at 16. Still, not a fun moment for Rose.

A reminder that at every level of golf, it’s not guaranteed that the ball will go forward on every shot.

, , , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home