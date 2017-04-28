Tee times, pairings: 2017 Zurich Classic, Round 3

Here are the tee times, pairings for the third round of the 2017 Zurich Classic at TPC Lousiana in Avondale, La., near New Orleans:
(Note: all times Eastern.)
SATURDAY – OFF NO. 1 TEE (FOURSOMES)
- 10 a.m.: Kyle Reifers/Andrew Johnston, Grayson Murray/Cameron Percy
- 10:11 a.m.: Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Flores/Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
- 10:22 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans/Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson/Tim Wilkinson
- 10:33 a.m.: Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes, Hudson Swafford/Harris English
- 10:44 a.m.: Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover, David Hearn/Graham DeLaet
- 10:55 a.m.: Dominic Bozzelli/J.T. Poston, Ricky Barnes/Matt Jones
- 11:06 a.m.: Wesley Bryan/Ryan Blaum, J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge
- 11:17 a.m.: Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy, Mark Hubbard/Jonathan Randolph
- 11:28 a.m.: Andrew Loupe/John Peterson, Hideki Matsuyama/Hideto Tanihara
- 11:39 a.m.: Geoff Ogilvy/Ian Poulter, Brian Harman/Johnson Wagner
- 11:50 a.m.: Ben Martin/Ben Crane, Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway
- 12:01 p.m.: Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown
- 12:12 p.m.: Freddie Jacobson/Willy Wilcox, Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly
- 12:23 p.m.: Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley, David Lingmerth/Danny Lee
- 12:34 p.m.: Morgan Hoffmann/Camilo Villegas, Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire
- 12:45 p.m.: Angel Cabrera/Julian Etulain, Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen
- 12:56 p.m.: Kyle Stanley/Ryan Ruffels, Xander Schauffele/Tag Ridings
- 1:07 p.m.: Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
- 1:18 p.m.: Alex Cejka/Soren Kjeldsen, Brian Stuard/Chris Stroud
- 1:29 p.m.: Troy Merritt/Robert Streb, K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi
- 1:40 p.m.: Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay
