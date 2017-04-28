PHOTOS: Happy 51st Birthday! John Daly, through the years

By: Kevin Casey | April 28, 2017 11:13 am
John Daly turned 51 years old on Friday, and we’re betting he had a good time afterward.
With Long John turning one year older, we took a look at Daly through the years. As you would expect, there were some pretty amazing snapshots to choose from.
Enjoy…
John Daly (left)) mingles with fans outside the gates at Augusta National during Masters week, when he sets up shop on Washington Road.
American John Daly lines up his putt on the 11th in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2009 during the 3rd round of the Australian Open golf tournament.
John Daly reaches out to fans on his way to the 10th tee in the final round of the 1991 PGA Championship.
John Daly after winning the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick
American golfer John Daly kissing the trophy after winning the Open Golf Championship at St. Andrews, Old Course, Sunday July 23 1995.
John Daly (center) at the Champions Dinner at St. Andrews.
John Daly reacts to fans after a par putt on the 15th hole green during the third round of the Sony Open.
John Daly during Friday’s second round of the 2014 British Open at Royal Liverpool.
John Daly of the U.S. reacts after playing a shot onto the sixth green during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday, July 16, 2010.
John Daly of USA tees off during the final round of the Masters, held at The Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 1992 in Augusta, GA.
11 Apr 2002: John Daly of the USA plays out of the trees on the 10th hole during the first day of the Masters Tournament from the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
TROON, SCOTLAND – JULY 13: John Daly of the United States putts on the 13th during a practice round ahead of the 145th British Open at Royal Troon on July 13, 2016 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
John Daly waits on the 15th fairway during the final round of the British Open.
