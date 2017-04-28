Start your bidding for a meet-and-greet with Jason Day, Michael Phelps

It won’t come cheap, but the opportunity to meet a major championship winner and the most decorated Olympian of all time is up for auction.

Billed as the chance to “play alongside Jason Day and Michael Phelps” May 22 round in the Celebrity Golf Outing at Illinois’ St. Charles Country Club, the fine print indicates it is strictly a private, five-minute meet-and-greet. But it includes a nice bonus – the highest bidder’s threesome gets to choose a fourth player among a group of celebrities including Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer and Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.

It’s just one of the many intriguing packages up for bid in the the second annual Charitybuzz golf auction. No one has ponied up the minimum $10,000 bid yet, with Charitybuzz listing the estimated value at $60,000. Lunch and breakfast are notably included which, at that price, they better be.

The entire auction is worth a look, with several dream-worthy packages including:

*A round of golf with Steve Stricker at Bunker Hill Farms (Current bid: $16,000).

*A round with Instagram/golf sensation Paige Spiranac at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Current bid: $7,000).

*The opportunity to caddie for 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Marc Leishman at the 2018 Tournament of Champions in Hawaii (Current bid: $2,500).

*Golf (and drinks!) with actor Don Cheadle at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles (Current bid: $3,000).

*A round with Tiger Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, at Newton Country Club in Connecticut (Current bid: $3,000).