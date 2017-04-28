Stricker/Kelly over-50 team thriving at Zurich Classic, through drug test and all

AVONDALE, La. – Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker, the lone over-50 pairing in this week’s team competition at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, played quite nicely on Friday at TPC Louisiana, shooting 6-under 66 to get to 10 under, keeping themselves somewhere in the hunt headed into the weekend.

It was a nice walk in the park, that is, until Stricker was handed that little black folder from a Tour official that nobody hands out on the PGA Tour Champions set – a summons he was chosen to be randomly drug-tested.

“Guess they don’t believe us,” Stricker deadpanned.

On a big golf course this week, two factors are in the corner of Kelly-Stricker, the longtime Wisconsite buddies: For one, the course, which measures just less than 7,400 yards, is firm, meaning these two still can get their drives out there far enough to compete. And two, experience and overall comfort certainly comes into play.

“I think why we do so well is that we’re in every hole,” Stricker said. “There’s a couple of shots where I didn’t hit them very well, Jerry’s in there (putting for birdie), and I get them up and down (for par), and he’ll do the same.

“It gives that guy who’s putting for birdie a free run at it. We make a lot of pars, and we don’t make too many mistakes, usually. That’s big in a competition like this. Drive it in play and get it up on the greens.”

The two players got a warm-up taste of team golf last week in Branson, Mo., tying for eighth at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Kelly wielded the hotter hand at TPC Louisiana on Friday, playing nicely on the final nine, making four birdies. Stricker said he was “there for support, mainly.” But as one of the best putters on Tour, he’ll have his chance to contribute over the weekend.

“Most of the team events I play in are with Strick,” said Kelly, who hasn’t played nearly the amount of Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup golf that his partner has. (Kelly did play on the 2003 U.S. Presidents Cup team.) “It’s nice being out there with a buddy who you can just have fun with, and usually the golf will come along with that.”

Kelly does acknowledge this: The Tour has an instant hit on its hands with the new team format at Zurich.

“I think this is very good for the Tour,” Kelly said. “I think it will be a big stop for top guys, because they’re going to want to play team golf.”

With that, Kelly was bound for lunch. Stricker, meanwhile, was chugging water, doing what he needed to do in order to supply a sample for his drug test. This may be a team event, but not once the last putt dropped, and Kelly was relieved he was free to get on with his day.

“Good luck with that, partner,” he told Stricker, who struggled to return the laugh.