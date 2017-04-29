Augusta posts 36-shot win to 3-peat at MEAC Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 MEAC Championship, which concluded Friday at Crosswinds Golf Club in Savannah, Ga.:

TEAM CHAMPION: Augusta (43-under 821). There was no doubt in this one. Once again, the Jaguars dominate on their way to the MEAC Championship crown. Last year, it was a 33-shot win and the year before it was 36 (in just 36 holes!), and the trend continued. It was a 36-shot victory again, this time over 54 holes, as Bethune-Cookman came in a distant second at 7 under. Augusta jumped out to a 15-shot lead after 18 holes, extended it to 23 and a 21-under final round ensured a jump further to 36. The No. 51 Jaguars joined the MEAC as an associate member in September 2014 and have won all three conference championships since joining. Augusta now awaits its NCAA Regional selection.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Emmanuel Kountakis, Augusta (15-under 201). A senior, Kountakis goes out on top with consecutive rounds of 6-under 66 for a three-shot win. A transfer from Mercer, Kountakis cracked the starting lineup in his first season at Augusta in 2015-16. He finished fifth at the 2016 conference championship, and that was his sole top-10 finish of the season. The Augusta, Ga., native had not had a top 10 all season in 2016-17 (finishing T-11 as a previous best) until this win. This is his first victory as a Jaguar.

CHIP SHOTS: The Jaguars had the tournament’s top four finishers, as Broc Everett (second, 12 under), Jake Marriott (third, 9 under) and Gustav Andersson (fourth, 7 under) helped the team dominate. … Bethune-Cookman finished in second by 39 shots, as Savannah State was a distant third at 32 over. This is the third straight year Bethune-Cookman has finished runner-up and second straight where the team has been second alone.