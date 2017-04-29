Heavy snow wreaks havoc at Pac-12 Championship, but teams are having fun with it

Golf is an outdoor sport, and weather can be unpredictable.

Look no further than the Pac-12 Men’s Championship. The action got underway Friday at Boulder (Colo.) Country Club, but not without its hitches.

Play was delayed by 30 minutes at the beginning of the day due to frost on some greens. And later, at 1:51 p.m. MT, play was suspended for 32 minutes as officials eventually ruled that the developing snowy conditions were non-dangerous.

Here’s a look at what those conditions were like as Day 1 progressed:

No. 1 USC beginning 2nd round as the snow comes down in Colorado. #FightOn #Pac12MGolf pic.twitter.com/rRIfhxWXMz — USC Mens Golf (@USCMensGolf) April 28, 2017

Yes, it is snowing! But we are still playing! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/GV6Fzjbwqw — Walter Chun (@CoachWalterC) April 28, 2017

But the weather has became significantly more intense Saturday. With the opening-day delays, only six of the 12 competing teams finished the first two rounds.

The remainder of the second round was expected to be finished up quickly Saturday, with third-round action underway by noon local time.

Yeah, not so much.

Instead, Boulder went under a Winter Storm Warning starting 6 p.m. MT on Friday, as 4-12 inches of snow were expected. The warning was set for 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Plenty of snow did indeed fall overnight in Boulder, suspending play indefinitely. But if you think that’s brought team spirits down, it’s had quite the opposite effect.

Here’s a roundup of how those on hand are feeling about this deluge of snow. A lot of fun is being had (including snowball fights!):

When it snows at #Pac12MGolf #snowballfight A post shared by Cal Men's Golf (@calmensgolf) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Snowball fight to determine the Pac-12 Championship? Guys from @USCMensGolf ever seen snow? pic.twitter.com/iT7Vo8QNdT — Jon Reehoorn (@JonReehoorn) April 29, 2017

The PAC-12 has decided to determine this tournament in a different way pic.twitter.com/RHFxxAMHI2 — UCLA Men's Golf (@uclamensgolf) April 29, 2017

We're not in Palo Alto anymore. pic.twitter.com/XCCadiURLT — Stanford Men's Golf (@StanfordMGolf) April 29, 2017

Good morning from Boulder! Not sure when we'll be playing today but stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/sIPr2RDSju — Walter Chun (@CoachWalterC) April 29, 2017

It's still snowing in Boulder. Not slowing down either. Tee times remain delayed. pic.twitter.com/14sBd9DMWZ — UW Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) April 29, 2017

Picture from half an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/OACUhMyZuG — Oregon State Golf (@BeaverMGolf) April 29, 2017

Yo @UAWildcatsGolf what is this white stuff falling from the sky? — ASUmensgolf (@asumensgolf) April 28, 2017

@asumensgolf We don't really know… Do you guys know anything about it? — Arizona Men's Golf (@UAWildcatsGolf) April 28, 2017

They say @NAUAthletics has to deal with it. Pretty annoying though. Now we need coats and stuff. https://t.co/4dSwa47aLa — ASUmensgolf (@asumensgolf) April 28, 2017

Sun Devils sledding at PAC-12 Championships. pic.twitter.com/pdquf9Hqfd — Matt Thurmond (@MattThurmond) April 29, 2017

As for the actual competition, as we said, play is suspended until further notice. It appears a decision will be made later this afternoon if teams will get in any play Saturday.

At 4 PM the decision will be made if play can continue today. 6 PM would be the latest start for conclusion of 2nd round. https://t.co/iYmDhDcMUU — Colorado Men's Golf (@CUBuffsMGolf) April 29, 2017

The competition ends Sunday and was originally slated as a 72-hole affair. We’ll update when we know how things will shake out the rest of this day and Sunday.