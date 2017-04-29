Heavy snow wreaks havoc at Pac-12 Championship, but teams are having fun with it

Golf is an outdoor sport, and weather can be unpredictable.
Look no further than the Pac-12 Men’s Championship. The action got underway Friday at Boulder (Colo.) Country Club, but not without its hitches.
Play was delayed by 30 minutes at the beginning of the day due to frost on some greens. And later, at 1:51 p.m. MT, play was suspended for 32 minutes as officials eventually ruled that the developing snowy conditions were non-dangerous.
Here’s a look at what those conditions were like as Day 1 progressed:
But the weather has became significantly more intense Saturday. With the opening-day delays, only six of the 12 competing teams finished the first two rounds.
The remainder of the second round was expected to be finished up quickly Saturday, with third-round action underway by noon local time.
Yeah, not so much.
Instead, Boulder went under a Winter Storm Warning starting 6 p.m. MT on Friday, as 4-12 inches of snow were expected. The warning was set for 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.
Plenty of snow did indeed fall overnight in Boulder, suspending play indefinitely. But if you think that’s brought team spirits down, it’s had quite the opposite effect.
Here’s a roundup of how those on hand are feeling about this deluge of snow. A lot of fun is being had (including snowball fights!):
As for the actual competition, as we said, play is suspended until further notice. It appears a decision will be made later this afternoon if teams will get in any play Saturday.
The competition ends Sunday and was originally slated as a 72-hole affair. We’ll update when we know how things will shake out the rest of this day and Sunday.
