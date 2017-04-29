Dylan Frittelli in position for 1st Euro Tour win after grabbing Volvo China Open lead

Dylan Frittelli hopes to earn his first European Tour victory by treating the final round of the Volvo China Open as just another round of golf.

The 26-year-old takes a three-shot lead into the final round over Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal. Frittelli won the Challenge Tour’s Rolex Trophy last year and finished eighth on the money list to earn his playing rights for this year. He’s hoping to bank on that experience in the final round.

“The players out here are some of the best players in Europe and Asia, so it’s tough to beat the other players in the field,” Frittelli told EuropeanTour.com.

“The emotions you go through and the feelings you have in competition coming down the stretch, those are all pretty similar whether it’s winning an amateur tournament or a professional tournament. It’s the same type of feelings that you have to deal with, so hopefully I can contend well tomorrow and deal with those emotions.”

The Johannesburg native backed up a course-record-equalling 63 with a third-round 64, 8 under, to reach 19 under.

“I like to think I would keep the same game plan tomorrow and maybe adjust on the back nine depending on the situation.

“Pablo played great out there today as well – he’s not going to lie down, he is one of the toughest guys to get into a dog fight with on the European Tour – so I’m definitely going to be wary of him tomorrow.”

The 6-foot-3-inch professional has been a European Tour champion in waiting for a few years. He attended the University of Texas, and played on the same team as double major winner Jordan Spieth. In 2013, he won the Sunshine Big Easy Tour on the South African circuit, but is still looking for his maiden European Tour win. His best finish is second in last year’s Australian PGA Championship.

Larrazabal returned a 2-under 70 to sit four shots ahead of first-round leader Alexander Levy. England’s Chris Wood posted a 7-under 65 to move into fourth place. Compatriot Ross Fisher matched Frittelli’s 64 to jump 46 places into a tie for seventh.