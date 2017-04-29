Ian Poulter has his PGA Tour card after all thanks to change in points system

AVONDALE, La. – Do you remember Ian Poulter’s mad dash to retain his PGA Tour card? Great theater, was it not, with Poulter seemingly left on the outside looking in after missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio last week, his final opportunity to earn enough FedEx Cup points on his major medical extension to stay fully exempt.

Well, Mr. Poulter, great news: The PGA Tour discovered some inequities in its new FedEx Cup points curve, has rejiggered its math, and has deemed that you, indeed, have a card for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

Congratulations.

Brian Gay, who tied for sixth in each of his last two starts (RBC Heritage, Texas Open) secured a card last week by earning enough money in his major medical starts ($626,195) to equal or better 125th place in 2015-16 PGA Tour earnings. But because he, too, was short on meeting his FedEx Cup points goal (he needed to reach 309 points, and was 29 shy with three starts remaining), he wasn’t in the upcoming Players Championship (May 11-14). However, the Tour’s modification in points will give him and Poulter starts not only at The Players, but at Quicken Loans National.

Related Ian Poulter loses PGA Tour card but feels he can come back stronger than ever

Poulter is currently on the golf course at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he paired with Geoff Ogilvy. (His comments/reaction to follow later.) Upon falling short in Texas, he said his biggest challenge ahead would be losing control of his own schedule, but having his card once again returns that control to him.

The Tour’s explanation on this development:

Last year, the Policy Board approved a modification to the FedExCup Points Curve for the 2016-17 season to more accurately reflect the longstanding money breakdown used on the PGA Tour. This was done following the Policy Board’s elimination of the top-125 money category and minimized some significant discrepancies between the two lists, primarily in the region of 30th to 50th places (i.e., under the old FEC points curve, two 31st place finishes equaled a 9th place finish and a missed cut).

There are two members, Brian Gay and Ian Poulter, on major medical extensions who under the old FedExCup points system would have been over the threshold needed to retain fully-exempt status for the rest of the year, whereas under the new system they just barely fall short. Upon further review, this is due to the fact that the new points curve has significantly less points overall in the finishing positions from 15th to 68th.

Knowing that tournaments and purses change from year to year, the FedEx Cup points system is a true equalizer (in that every regular tournament counts the same) and it seems that the change to the FedEx Cup points curve unintentionally made it more difficult for these players to retain their exempt status. The spirit of the medical extension has always been to provide the same opportunity a player would have had if he had not been injured to retain his card, and in this case the bar was moved significantly.

The Tour has modified the conditions of the Major Medical Extension category to address this issue. Both members have been notified of the changes to their membership status, which resulted in additional exempt status. Additional players on Major Medical Extensions will play with the modified conditions as well.

Related Live blog: Zurich Classic, Round 3

Poulter, 41, was limited to 13 starts in 2015-16 because of a foot injury, and had 10 events this season to earn 218 FedEx Cup points or $347,634 to remain fully exempt. He fell short on both counts (earning 155 FedEx Cup points and $317,010).

Gay, 45, missed time in 2014-15 with a back injury, and made 13 starts in 2015-16 on his major medical. He had 14 events this season to earn 309 FedEx Cup points or $461,851. With $626,195 in earnings, he met the money requirement. He had not reached his points threshold, earning 280.