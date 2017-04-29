Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith extend lead to 4 entering final round of Zurich Classic

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.:

LEADING: Having to deal with holding the 36-hole lead? No problem. The team of Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith fired a 4-under 68 in windy conditions in alternate shot Saturday to move to 19 under and up their lead from one to four. As we noted Friday: Smith flashed fine form last week at the Valero Texas Open, finishing T-6. Blixt last appeared at the RBC Heritage, where he finished T-44. Blixt, a two-time PGA Tour winner, has missed half his cuts and has yet to post better than T-20 in 14 previous PGA Tour starts in 2016-17. Smith is still going for his first PGA Tour win, and considering what this team produced Saturday in tough conditions in a tricky format – bogey-free round including an 18-footer for birdie to close – he may very well get it Sunday.

CHASING: Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown (third-round 67), and Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney (69) fire up the leaderboard into a tie for second at 15 under. Kisner/Brown move up 12 spots and the other pair jumps three positions. Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer battle to a 70 despite several short misses – including three-putting from 4 feet for bogey at No. 13 – and are solo fourth at 14 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Here’s the putt on 18 for that four-shot lead. A perfect way to close a round and make a statement going into Sunday, Cameron Smith.

A fitting end to a nearly flawless round. Blixt/Smith lead by 4 after a bogey-free 68. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/dK6WIdJcic — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 29, 2017

QUOTABLE: “It’s obviously a good surprise, you know, to hear good news when you’ve been under an awful lot of pressure to play golf, you’ve come under a lot of tricky media questions in the last month, and being somewhat subjected to some social media abuse. It’s been tough. The last month has been hard to deal with.” – Ian Poulter, explaining what it’s like to regain his PGA Tour card after losing it (more on that below)

CHIP SHOTS: Poulter and Geoff Ogilvy are T-15 at 10 under, but unrelated to that … Poulter has earned his PGA Tour card back! It’s complicated why. Full explanation here. … Defending champion Brian Stuard is 13 under and solo fifth alongside teammate Chris Stroud. … Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes have rocketed to T-8 (moving up 24 spots) thanks to a 68. This pair needed a second-round 64 – honestly not that far above average in best-ball – just to make the top 35 and ties cut on the number. … Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed struggle to a third-round 75 to drop six spots to T-8 at 11 under. … Ryan Ruffels and Kyle Stanley were even worse, posting 77 to drop 26 spots to T-31 at 7 under. … Tee times are being moved up Sunday due to expected inclement weather. Tee times will be between 7:40 and 9:16 a.m. ET. … REMINDER: The final round will return to alternate shot (foursomes).

