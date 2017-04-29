Longtime friends Kisner, Brown rise into contention at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown? Why, they are the PGA Tour’s answer to peanut butter and jelly. The two longtime pals and fellow members at Palmetto, in Aiken, S.C., are tied for second heading into the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which should arrive as a surprise to … exactly no one.

The two talk the same, think the same, and play a very similar game. They’re both 33, and one-time winners on the PGA Tour. They are co-chairs in a capital campaign to raise funds for the First Tee of Aiken, which plans to build a facility at the college at which Brown was a standout player, South Carolina-Aiken.

Players coming off the course this week are quizzed on how they arrived at choosing their partner for this, the PGA Tour’s first official team event in 36 years. Who reached out to whom? That question elicits a hearty laugh from Kisner.

“We’ve been playing all our lives together,” he said Saturday afternoon after Team Palmetto had just finished firing a 5-under 31 on the back nine in alternate-shot, carding 67 for the day at TPC Louisiana. They trail leaders Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt (68) by four shots heading into Sunday. Strong winds made scoring difficult on Saturday, as 25 of the 42 teams that played foursomes for the round failed to break par.

“I don’t think there was a call,” Kisner said. “There was an assumption. I just asked him if he committed (the team) yet.”

The two were kind of idling along on Saturday, making par after par in the foursomes format. Nine in a row to start, in fact. And then, they got on a big roll. Brown, whose lone PGA Tour victory was the 2013 Puerto Rico Open, stuffed an approach to 6 feet at 10, and 5 feet at 11. Kisner, whose lone victory was the 2015 RSM Classic, knocked down both birdie putts. Then they swapped roles, with Brown converting at Nos. 13 (13 feet) and 15 (6 feet) after making a timely par save on the 450-yard 12th from 5 feet.

The players would bogey the par-3 17th, but rebounded nicely at the par-5 closing hole, teaming up to two-putt from 70 feet for their sixth birdie of the nine after Kisner cranked a 345-yard drive and Brown knocked the team’s second shot onto the putting surface.

Foursomes can be a tricky game, especially for players who don’t know each other all that well. These two players are so close, having known one another since the age of 10, they practically finish each other’s sentences.

“I think one of the things that’s helped us the most is we play so much together that we literally can talk to each other about every shot and know exactly what the other one is thinking, and putts, the same way,” Kisner said. “Like on the last hole there, I was like, perfect 3-iron. He’s like, ‘That’s what we’re talking about, too.’ I’m not sure everybody else has that rapport.”

The two used to have to try to beat one another in high school, but there was never any rivalry. Instead, the two became friends, pushing one another toward one day reaching their dream of playing on the PGA Tour.

So there NEVER was any rivalry between the two?

“No. I’ve never really had that mindset at all, really,” Brown said.

Adds Kisner, “We all know how hard this game is, and I don’t think I ever … (it was) I was pulling for him, he’s pulling for me kind of feeling. I never really had any ‘I-need-to-go-beat-Brownie’ type deal.’ ”

Bad weather (including heavy rain) is expected around mid-day on Sunday (first tee times have been pushed up to daylight, beginning at 6:40 a.m. local time, with leaders going off at 8:16 a.m.) and Kisner-Brown have a great deal of work to do in trying to make up a four-shot deficit. (The two are tied with Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney at 15 under.) Chasing victory shoulder to shoulder is something new to the boys from Aiken, and something each sees as a pretty cool adventure. As much golf as the two play when they’re at home, Kisner joked that this week they have not been out of each other’s eyesight for six days.

“To win with him,” Brown said, “would be awesome.”

Said Kisner, who is the more talkative of the two, “It’d be a totally different atmosphere having a teammate with a chance to win coming down the stretch. So hopefully we have a chance.”

Know this much: There would be one big party awaiting them at home in South Carolina.