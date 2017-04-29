Lydia Ko withdraws from Texas Shootout due to eye infection

It was a short week in Texas for Lydia Ko, who withdrew Saturday from the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout due to a viral eye infection.

The World No. 1 had struggled for two days, posting a 1-over total to sit T-47 heading into Round 3. But she was still in line to play the weekend before this setback.

Golf Channel got in contact with Ko’s agent, Michael Yim, who said pollens in the area air have had Ko fighting allergies all week and ultimately worsened her issues.

“Her left eye started swelling up (Friday),” Yim told Golf Channel. “It got so bad, she said she couldn’t see the little white alignment line on her putter.”

Ko didn’t finish her second round until Friday evening, which meant Yim seeking out help from friends to connect her with an eye doctor after hours.

Per Golf Channel, Yim was able to pull this off and the agent added that the doctor gave Ko a prescription and eye gel but also told her she shouldn’t wear contacts.

Ko turned 20 earlier this week and has also been in the news recently for firing yet another caddie. (She has since hired a new one.)

This also isn’t Ko’s first stint with eye problems. Due to irritation, she had to play the second round of the 2016 ANA Inspiration with just one contact lens.

Ko, a 14-time LPGA winner already, has yet to claim victory in 2017. She has posted four top 10s, including a T-2 earlier this month at the Lotte Championship.