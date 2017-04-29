NCAA Division II Men's 2017 Regionals selections revealed

The NCAA has announced Friday the field of 80 teams and 32 players competing as individuals for the 2017 NCAA Division II Men’s Regionals – which are set for May 8-10.

At the very least, the top three teams and the top two players not with a team from each regional (regardless of region) will advance to the finals May 22-26, at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s medal-match portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven.

There will be four regional sites in which two regions will meet and conduct regional tournaments. Here are the regional selections:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

The Resort at Glade Springs, Daniels, W. Va.

TEAMS

Atlantic Region

1. West Liberty

2. Mercyhurst

3. California (Pa.)

4. Charleston (W. Va.)

5. Indiana (Pa.) (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference)

6. West Chester

7. Millersville

8. Shepherd

9. Chowan (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association)

10. Virginia at Wise (Mountain East Conference)

Individuals

1. Matt Barto, Gannon

2. Sean Edgar, Clarion

3. Allan Day, Virginia Union

4. Daegan Wall, Gannon

East Region

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Le Moyne (Northeast-10 Conference)

3. Southern New Hampshire

4. Wilmington (Del.) (Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference)

5. Concordia (N.Y.)

6. Dominican (N.Y.)

7. Bentley

8. Roberts Wesleyan

9. Saint Rose

10. Franklin Pierce

Individuals

1. Elliott Wakefield, Nyack

2. Stephen Hunt, Saint Anselm

3. Nick Kelapire, Adelphi

4. Tom Holmes, Nyack

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

Awarii Dunes, Axtell, Neb.

Central Region

1. Central Missouri

2. Arkansas Tech

3. Central Oklahoma (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association)

4. Lindenwood (Mo.)

5. Henderson State (Great American Conference)

6. Southwestern Oklahoma State

7. Washburn

8. Northeastern State

9. Harding

10. Minnesota State Mankato (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference)

Individuals

1. Parker Klitzke, Augustana (S.D.)

2. Patrick McCarthy, Missouri Western State

3. Connor Neil, Missouri Southern State

4. Hayden Foster, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Midwest Region

1. Missouri-St. Louis

2. Grand Valley State (Great Lakes Valley Conference)

3. Indianapolis

4. Bellarmine (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference)

5. Ferris State

6. Saginaw Valley State

7. Wayne State (Mich.)

8. Maryville (Tenn.)

9. Tiffin

10. Trevecca Nazarene (Great Midwest Athletic Conference)

Individuals

1. Keenai Sampson, McKendree

2. Talon Supak, Illinois-Springfield

3. Joel Pietila, Hillsdale

4. Craig Stefureak, Drury

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

The Shoals Golf Club, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

South Region

1. West Florida (Gulf South Conference)

2. Lynn

3. Barry (Sunshine State Conference)

4. Nova Southeastern

5. Florida Tech

6. Florida Southern

7. Lee

8. North Alabama

9. Rollins

10. Albany State (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

Individuals

1. Ryan Gendron, Saint Leo

2. Matt Anderson, Valdosta State

3. Davis Roche, Valdosta State

4. Riley Goss, Saint Leo

Southeast Region

1. Lander

2. Newberry

3. Lincoln Memorial

4. South Carolina Aiken (Peach Belt Conference)

5. Young Harris

6. Limestone (Conference Carolinas)

7. Coker

8. Flagler

9. Georgia College

10. Carson-Newman (South Atlantic Conference)

Individuals

1. Nick Stafford, Belmont Abbey

2. Adam Lumley, Mars Hill

3. Matt Elliott, North Georgia

4. Keith Egan, Clayton State

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

Brookside Country Club, Stockton, Calif.

South Central Region

1. St. Mary’s (Texas) (Heartland Conference)

2. Colorado-Colorado Springs (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference)

3. Midwestern State

4. St. Edward’s

5. Cameron

6. Colorado School of Mines

7. Colorado Christian

8. Dallas Baptist

9. Colorado State-Pueblo

10. Texas A&M International

Individuals

1. Hagen Barmasse, Rogers State

2. Trevor McKune, Colorado, Mesa

3. Jordan McBrayer, Regis (Colo.)

4. Wilfredo Sanchez, Texas A&M-Commerce

West Region

1. Brigham Young-Hawaii (Pacific West Conference)

2. California Baptist

3. Chico State

4. Cal State Monterey Bay

5. Cal State East Bay

6. Western Washington

7. Sonoma State

8. Dixie State

9. Holy Names

10. Stanislaus State (California Collegiate Athletic Association)

Individuals