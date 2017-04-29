NCAA Division II Men's 2017 Regionals selections revealed

The NCAA has announced Friday the field of 80 teams and 32 players competing as individuals for the 2017 NCAA Division II Men’s Regionals – which are set for May 8-10.
At the very least, the top three teams and the top two players not with a team from each regional (regardless of region) will advance to the finals May 22-26, at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s medal-match portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven.
There will be four regional sites in which two regions will meet and conduct regional tournaments. Here are the regional selections:
ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
The Resort at Glade Springs, Daniels, W. Va.
TEAMS
Atlantic Region
- 1. West Liberty
- 2. Mercyhurst
- 3. California (Pa.)
- 4. Charleston (W. Va.)
- 5. Indiana (Pa.) (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference)
- 6. West Chester
- 7. Millersville
- 8. Shepherd
- 9. Chowan (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association)
- 10. Virginia at Wise (Mountain East Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Matt Barto, Gannon
- 2. Sean Edgar, Clarion
- 3. Allan Day, Virginia Union
- 4. Daegan Wall, Gannon
East Region
- 1. St. Thomas Aquinas
- 2. Le Moyne (Northeast-10 Conference)
- 3. Southern New Hampshire
- 4. Wilmington (Del.) (Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference)
- 5. Concordia (N.Y.)
- 6. Dominican (N.Y.)
- 7. Bentley
- 8. Roberts Wesleyan
- 9. Saint Rose
- 10. Franklin Pierce
Individuals
- 1. Elliott Wakefield, Nyack
- 2. Stephen Hunt, Saint Anselm
- 3. Nick Kelapire, Adelphi
- 4. Tom Holmes, Nyack
CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
Awarii Dunes, Axtell, Neb.
Central Region
- 1. Central Missouri
- 2. Arkansas Tech
- 3. Central Oklahoma (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association)
- 4. Lindenwood (Mo.)
- 5. Henderson State (Great American Conference)
- 6. Southwestern Oklahoma State
- 7. Washburn
- 8. Northeastern State
- 9. Harding
- 10. Minnesota State Mankato (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Parker Klitzke, Augustana (S.D.)
- 2. Patrick McCarthy, Missouri Western State
- 3. Connor Neil, Missouri Southern State
- 4. Hayden Foster, Southeastern Oklahoma State
Midwest Region
- 1. Missouri-St. Louis
- 2. Grand Valley State (Great Lakes Valley Conference)
- 3. Indianapolis
- 4. Bellarmine (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference)
- 5. Ferris State
- 6. Saginaw Valley State
- 7. Wayne State (Mich.)
- 8. Maryville (Tenn.)
- 9. Tiffin
- 10. Trevecca Nazarene (Great Midwest Athletic Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Keenai Sampson, McKendree
- 2. Talon Supak, Illinois-Springfield
- 3. Joel Pietila, Hillsdale
- 4. Craig Stefureak, Drury
SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
The Shoals Golf Club, Muscle Shoals, Ala.
South Region
- 1. West Florida (Gulf South Conference)
- 2. Lynn
- 3. Barry (Sunshine State Conference)
- 4. Nova Southeastern
- 5. Florida Tech
- 6. Florida Southern
- 7. Lee
- 8. North Alabama
- 9. Rollins
- 10. Albany State (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Ryan Gendron, Saint Leo
- 2. Matt Anderson, Valdosta State
- 3. Davis Roche, Valdosta State
- 4. Riley Goss, Saint Leo
Southeast Region
- 1. Lander
- 2. Newberry
- 3. Lincoln Memorial
- 4. South Carolina Aiken (Peach Belt Conference)
- 5. Young Harris
- 6. Limestone (Conference Carolinas)
- 7. Coker
- 8. Flagler
- 9. Georgia College
- 10. Carson-Newman (South Atlantic Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Nick Stafford, Belmont Abbey
- 2. Adam Lumley, Mars Hill
- 3. Matt Elliott, North Georgia
- 4. Keith Egan, Clayton State
SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL
Brookside Country Club, Stockton, Calif.
South Central Region
- 1. St. Mary’s (Texas) (Heartland Conference)
- 2. Colorado-Colorado Springs (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference)
- 3. Midwestern State
- 4. St. Edward’s
- 5. Cameron
- 6. Colorado School of Mines
- 7. Colorado Christian
- 8. Dallas Baptist
- 9. Colorado State-Pueblo
- 10. Texas A&M International
Individuals
- 1. Hagen Barmasse, Rogers State
- 2. Trevor McKune, Colorado, Mesa
- 3. Jordan McBrayer, Regis (Colo.)
- 4. Wilfredo Sanchez, Texas A&M-Commerce
West Region
- 1. Brigham Young-Hawaii (Pacific West Conference)
- 2. California Baptist
- 3. Chico State
- 4. Cal State Monterey Bay
- 5. Cal State East Bay
- 6. Western Washington
- 7. Sonoma State
- 8. Dixie State
- 9. Holy Names
- 10. Stanislaus State (California Collegiate Athletic Association)
Individuals
- 1. Chris Crisologo, Simon Fraser
- 2. Greg Robarge, Cal State San Bernardino
- 3. Drew Nelson, Dominican (California)
- 4. Nick Rivera, Dominican (California)
