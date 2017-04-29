John Senden's 13-year-old son diagnosed with brain tumor

John Senden withdrew earlier this week from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and now the Australian has revealed why: His son has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The 46-year-old disclosed Saturday that his son Jacob, 13, is dealing with health issues, explaining that the teenager will be facing his toughest battle in life to this moment.

“Earlier this week I withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to be with my wife Jackie and son Jacob while he battles some health issues,” Senden said in a statement. “Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far having been diagnosed with a brain tumor. As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time. Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer-free.”

Senden requested privacy during this tough time and is unsure when he will return to the PGA Tour.

The Australian is a two-time PGA Tour winner, last capturing the Valspar Championship in March 2014. He’s missed nine of 14 cuts in the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

Senden expressed thanks to those supporting his family at this time.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love we have experienced and ask that you keep Jacob in your prayers and hearts,” Senden said.